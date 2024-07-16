Marvel’s Wonder Man Casts Byron Bowers

Marvel Studios’ Wonder Man series has added Byron Bowers to the cast this week. The Lady In The Lake star joins an already stacked ensemble featuring Yahya Abdul Mateen II, Demetrius Grosse, Ben Kingsley and Ed Harris. Other rumored inclusions are Better Call Saul favorite Bob Odenkirk as well. A the time of writing, Bowers’ role in Wonder Man is unknown according to Deadline. As the series circles around 90s Avenger Simon Williams, most characters associated with his time with the West Coast iteration of the team and larger involvements with Scarlet Witch and Vision would have to be on the table. At any rate, next week is San Diego Comic-Con. So, fans could be getting some more information about the show there.

One thing to keep in mind for fans looking forward to Wonder Man is that the Disney+ show will be under the Marvel Spotlight banner. Essentially, these shows have much more lax connections to the larger MCU. (It’s a measure that Marvel Studios has installed to make some of these shows more approachable to newcomers.) Echo was the first foray into Marvel Spotlight shows and now Wonder Man will carry the torch forward.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Byron Bowers will be in Wonder Man as a mystery character.

“Marvel Spotlight gives us a platform to bring more grounded, character-driven stories to the screen, and in the case of Echo, focusing on street-level stakes over larger MCU continuity,” Marvel Studios Head of Streaming Brad Winderbaum previously told the press during an event for Echo. “Just like comics fans didn’t need to read Avengers or Fantastic Four to enjoy a Ghost Rider Spotlight comic, our audience doesn’t need to have seen other Marvel series to understand what’s happening in Maya’s story.”

Wonder Man Is “Completely Different” According To Kevin Feige

Wonder Man is poised to be “extremely different.”

While 2024 has seen very few Marvel Studios Disney+ shows, next year that looks like it’s changing. Ironheart, Daredevil: Born Again and Wonder Man all seem to be on the docket. When talking about the future of Marvel TV and the franchise in general, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige talked to The Official Marvel Podcast about Wonder Man. He’s teasing a completely different experience for fans on Disney+. But, that kind of reinvention is what keeps Marvel feeling fresh.

“Marvel is The House of Ideas, it’s always been The House of Ideas, and I hope we’ll always be the House of Ideas. Which means, taking new storylines and new characters to new places. Sometimes they’ll hit and sometimes they won’t,” Feige said. “When you stop trying is when you atrophy and the whole thing will fall in on itself. I think it’s trying to tell new and unique stories in different ways. We have a show coming up that we’ve talked very little about called Wonder Man, that I won’t talk about much today either except to say it’s extremely different than what we’ve done before.”

Who do you think he’s playing? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!