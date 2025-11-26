WWE’s Becky Lynch Shares First Look At Star Trek Role

Becky Lynch is one of WWE’s biggest superstars, and she’s already jumped over to the world of film and TV thanks to roles and appearances in Happy Gilmore 2 and Billions. Now she’s jumping to the 32nd century in her newest project, which is part of one of the biggest science fiction franchises ever in Star Trek, and Lynch (real name Rebecca Quin) has now revealed the first look at her Star Trek role and introduction to the franchise universe.

Lynch will be adding to her acting resume once again in the upcoming Star Trek: Starfleet Academy series, which will take place after the events of Star Trek: Discovery. Lynch didn’t reveal her character’s name yet, but we did get our first look at her character (via Collider), who is a Starfleet officer working on the bridge crew, and thus she’s dressed in Operations Gold. You can check out the first look below.

On X, Lynch shared the image and celebrated joining the Star Trek franchise. Lynch wrote, “Everyone’s FAVORITE wrestler turned actor will be starring in one of the most ICONIC franchises in TV history. Star Trek: Starfleet Academy premieres in January on Paramount+. You can get a sneak peek of just how AMAZING I look here. Small correction Collider, I’m not one of WWE’s biggest stars, I’M THE BIGGEST!”

Everyone’s FAVORITE wrestler turned actor will be starring in one of the most ICONIC franchises in TV history. Star Trek: Starfleet Academy premieres in January on Paramount+. You can get a sneak peek of just how AMAZING I look here. Small correction Collider, I’m not one of… — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 25, 2025

In a previous interview, Lynch spoke about the experience of being on the set and a part of such an iconic franchise. Lynch told Collider, “I’m on the bridge crew, and filming on the bridge, it was one of the most amazing sets I’ve ever been on.”

Lynch then revealed her history with the franchise growing up, saying, “I grew up when Star Trek was one of the two shows that was on TV in Ireland, on whatever four channels we had, so it was always on in the background. I can’t say that I sat down and watched, but I did love the movies. And Colm Meaney. We all love Colm Meaney, any time he was on, you sit down and watch that.”

Fans will get to see Lynch make her Star Trek debut when the series premieres on Paramount+ on January 15th, 2026, but she’s keeping extremely busy between now and then thanks to her packed schedule with WWE.

Lynch is currently a part of the Women’s WarGames match that will take place at this weekend’s Survivor Series, where she will team up with Nia Jax, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Lash Legend. They will be taking on the team of AJ Lee, Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Alexa Bliss, and Charlotte Flair in what should be one of the biggest matches of the night, and even after WarGames, Lynch’s battle against Lee will likely be a consistent feud leading up to the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy debuts on January 15, 2026.

