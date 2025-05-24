WWE’s Wyatt Sicks Finally Return and Pay Tribute to Bray Wyatt

Play video

It’s been a long time since WWE fans have seen WWE fans have seen the Wyatt Sicks on TV, with the group being absent since before WrestleMania 41. While there have been rumors of their return, nothing had materialized, but that all changed on tonight’s SmackDown. In the midst of a fantastic Tag Team Championship match, the Wyatt Sicks finally made their grand return, with Uncle Howdy, Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross, and Erick Rowan appearing in the ring. The moment takes on even more meaning though, when you consider that today is Bray Wyatt’s birthday, and the group paid tribute to Wyatt in the ring as the show came to a close.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The SmackDown main event featured the Street Profits defending their WWE Tag Team Championships against SmackDown newcomers Fraxiom, who earned a Title shot last week in a supremely impressive showing. The two delivered a stellar match, but it was cut short when DIY tried to interfere, as Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, and Candice LeRae all made their way to the ring.

Play video

Then things got really chaotic, as the lights went out and then came back on to reveal the Wyatt Sicks in the ring. As soon as the lights came on and revealed them in the ring, Montez Ford prayed to himself, only to get superplexed by Lumis from the top rope. Rowan then took out two more people with a monster clothesline, and that’s when Cross was up to bat.

Cross and LeRae faced off, with Cross diving and attacking her on the floor. Gacy then took out Dawkins, and then Dawkins got another hit when Gacy lifted Lumis and slammed him down. It was Howdy’s turn to get involved, and he darted right for Frazer and gave him a mandible claw in the corner. The worst though was saved for Gargano, who the rest of the group brought into the ring and gave to Howdy before Howdy hit Gargano with a Sister Abigail.

The lights dimmed, and the group celebrated their return to a huge response from the crowd, and then you could see a birthday cake sitting in the ring in front of them with one candle. Howdy then knelt down and blew the candle out to close the show, and it was an amazing tribute to Wyatt and his legacy that is still being felt to this day. You can watch the full return in the video above.

From this return, it seems that the Wyatt Sicks are going to be directly involved in the Tag Team Title picture, as DIY, Street Profits, and Fraxiom have all been affected and taken out. DIY seems the most likely target for their first feud, being that Gargano got the worst of everything in this throwdown, and LeRae was right behind him in that regard, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

What did you think of the Wyatt Sicks return? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!