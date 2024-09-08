Wynonna Earp: Vengeance Creator Teases a Roller Coaster of Emotions for Revival

Emily Andras says the Wynonna Earp revival has everything fans love about the series - and more.

Wynonna Earp: Vengeance is set to make its debut Friday, September 13th on Tubi, with the upcoming movie special bringing the cult favorite series Wynonna Earp back to the small screen three years after its series finale. But while it's been a few years since fans saw Melanie Scrofano's titular demon hunter fulfill her destiny as a descendant of Wyatt Earp, series creator Emily Andras says that not only has the cast not missed a step, but fans can expect to have a wide range of emotional reactions to the movie — and maybe a physical one, too.

"The heart, the laugh-out-loud wit and action-packed sequences that were always a part of the series are still in the special," Andras told EW (via The Wrap). "This cast has not missed a step. It'll make you cry; it'll make you laugh. It might make you throw up a little bit. It is Earping at the Earpiest it's ever been."

Star Scrofano also teased that the movie, which picks up 18 months after the series finale, will see Wynonna face the scariest villain she ever has in the series.

"For Wynonna, it's the scariest villain to date," Scrofano said. "This taps into where Wynonna is at this phase in her life and it's probably the most scared she's ever been."

Wynonna Earp: Vengeance will see Wynonna Earp — spicy, hard-living, demon-slaying anti-heroine and great-great-granddaughter of legendary lawman Wyatt Earp — return once again to her hometown of Purgatory to battle her greatest foe yet: a psychotic villainess hellbent on revenge against Wynonna… and everyone she loves.

Wynonna Earp originally ran for four seasons on Syfy between 2016 and 2021, though that final season was hard-won. The series was renewed for a fourth season back in 2018, but in February 2019, it was reported that production on the fourth season had been delayed due to financial concerns with IDW Entertainment. A fan campaign soon rose to try to save the show. Season 4 ultimately debuted on July 26, 2020, and concluded on April 9, 2021. The series was cancelled in February 2021. Wynonna Earp is based on the horror Western comic book series of the same name created by Beau Smith.

Wynonna Earp: Vengeance sees the return of original cast members Melanie Scrofano (Wynonna Earp), Tim Rozon (Doc Holliday), Dominique Provost-Chalkley (Waverly Earp), and Katherine Barrell (Nicole Haught.) It's written, created and executive produced by Emily Andras and directed by Paolo Barzman. It debuts on Tubi on Friday, September 13th.