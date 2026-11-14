Yellowjackets Co-Creator Has Bad News for Fans Waiting for That Bonus Episode

Paramount’s Yellowjackets season 4 is thrillingly just around the corner, meaning the end of the fan-favorite series is about to arrive; sadly, though, one long-awaited episode is simultaneously getting some disappointing news. Yellowjackets centers on the titular soccer team of high school girls who are involved in a plane crash and must then survive in the Canadian wilderness for well over a year. The group eventually has to engage in some truly horrifying behaviors, including hunting their friends and eating them. As stomach-churning as some scenes are, however, the series has undoubtedly been a hit with fans.

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It is for that reason that many viewers will be disappointed to learn that one highly-anticipated release is seemingly not coming after all. Namely, there was an unreleased bonus episode that was previously meant to be revealed sometime after season 2, but it was never aired. With the conclusion of the show, it makes sense for fans to be wondering where that episode is and when they might see it. Unfortunately, per Deadline, Yellowjackets co-creators Bart Nickerson and Ashley Lyle have discussed the bonus episode and heavily hinted that it will never actually been seen by audiences. Check out their exact comments below.

Yellowjackets’ Bonus Episode Will Likely Remain a Mystery Forever

When asked about the unreleased bonus episode, Nickerson responded, “I mean, ultimately, the canon of the show is sort of what’s aired, and for us, the fourth season is like the final installment of a complete story. And so, along the way of the making of it, there were lots of paths considered and things like that were explored, but I think ultimately, the final version of the show is what it was supposed to be.” This is no doubt going to be a bit of a letdown for fans, who have now been waiting years to see what this mysterious bonus episode had in store. However, especially given the current timeline, this decision does make sense.

Based on these comments from Nickerson, it seems like the focus for the franchise is really on sticking the landing with season 4, which is definitely a daunting task, especially for a show like this that has been going on for years and has a dedicated following. With so much about that circumstance already being precarious, releasing the bonus episode might run the risk of undercutting the ending of the series. In fact, based on what Nickerson said, the suggestion seems to be that this bonus footage might even be at odds, in a sense, with what the finale is about to show.

Of course, it’s possible that this episode will be released at a later time, perhaps sometime next year, well after the series has concluded. That’s entirely speculative, though. For now, it seems like this bonus episode isn’t coming after all (and fans may never know what it would have contained).

Do you wish we were getting the bonus episode, or do you understand and agree with the creators’ viewpoints? Share your thoughts down below.