New Yo Gabba Gabba Series Coming To Apple TV

Yo Gabba Gabba is getting some new episodes over at Apple TV+. The streamer has been making major moves to secure different forms of children’s programming over the last few years. All of the existing episodes of Yo Gabba Gabba! will be at home on the app. In addition, there are 20 new half-hour specials coming down the pipe as well. WildBrain and Yo Gabba Gabba LLC still co-own the IP, but Apple is helping drive the train now. Christian Jacobs and Scott Schultz are the creators of the original series which aired on Nickelodeon from 2007 to 2015. Yo Gabba Gabba wasn’t just a hit with grown-ups either. It snared a Daytime Emmy and two Television Critics Association awards during that run. Parents seemed to get a kick out of all the different musical guests on the show. Who else could bring together Mos Def, Jack Black, and the wonderful Biz Markie to entertain the children?

DJ Lance Rock actually remembered his friend in a conversation with Rolling Stone earlier this summer.

“You can never underestimate the power of kids,” Lance explained. “Skateboarders have kids, punk musicians have kids, surfers have kids, rappers have kids. Just being able to see mom or dad in a different environment, they dug that. The show definitely brought people together that way.

“When they were putting the final touches on the concept of Yo Gabba Gabba! and trying to figure out who they wanted to be involved with it, it was me and it was Biz. I’d been in a band that had toured with [co-creator] Scott [Schultz] and he’d seen me perform,” he explained. “He also grew up being inspired by Biz, so he reached out to him on MySpace if you can believe that. When we were filming the pilot, Biz showed up and that was the first time I met him. He had quite a presence wherever he goes. Not only was he a tall guy, a big guy, he just has this oversized personality.”

Here’s a short description of the show from their catalog:

“Yo Gabba Gabba! is a fun live-action program for preschoolers and their parents. Join our host DJ Lance Rock as he introduces us to friendly toy monsters in a magical land. We teach simple life lessons through music and dancing that will get you and your children up off the floor to learn and dance along. Just say the magic words…. YO GABBA GABBA!!”

