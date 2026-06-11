5 Details From Marvel’s Wolverine You Missed

Marvel’s Wolverine is one of the most anticipated games for the second half of 2026. It’s the next game from Insomniac, which has more than proven itself with Marvel’s Spider-Man and its sequels. Last week, the developers dropped a new trailer for fans to dig into, giving us our best look yet at the upcoming game. With a few months before Marvel’s Wolverine drops in September, this trailer has been scrutinized more than any other, as fans look for every possible detail.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here are five details from the latest Marvel’s Wolverine trailer that you may have missed. This list is ordered chronologically, so don’t pay attention to the numbering.

5) A Billboard Points To A Spider-Man Connection/Cameo

The trailer starts with a quick montage. One shot shows Wolverine jumping off a balcony to grab a zipline. Many fans have noted that this region is Madripoor. This fictional island in Southeast Asia is a place Logan visits often, so it’s not a huge surprise to see it here.

What you may have missed is the billboard in the top right-hand corner of the image above. It reads “Roxxon Power.” That might not seem familiar, but it should. The same company also appears in Insomniac’s Spider-Man games. Now, the developer has confirmed that the two games take place in the same universe, so this isn’t exactly a huge surprise.

However, seeing it inserted this casually is a neat touch. It’ll be interesting to see if this leads to any major crossover between the two games. It seems unlikely that we’ll see Spider-Man or Miles Morales, but maybe we could see a cameo from someone like Prowler or Simone Krieger. Or maybe they’ll just stick to this fun nod and save the crossovers for a future team-up.

4) The Quick Skullbuster Reveal

During the gameplay preview, we see Wolverine fighting several Reavers as he tries to rescue the mutant Leech, who is being held in a truck with several other mutants. One of these Reavers is covered in red facepaint, which tells us that this is likely Skullbuster.

Now, it’s important to note that, in the comics, Skullbuster’s facepaint in usually white. However, he is the leader of the Reavers, and that pattern is too obvious for that not to be him. Skullbuster does get dealt with relatively easily later in the trailer, but we might see him slink off and come back to go up against Wolverine again later in the campaign.

3) Debra Wilson’s Character Seemingly Revealed

Debra Wilson has been in several prominent games over the last few years, which made it impossible to miss her popping up in the middle of the latest Wolverine trailer. You may have missed it, but she is wearing an eyepatch, which tells us exactly who Wilson is probably playing.

There aren’t many other eyepatch-wearing women outside of Callisto, the leader of the Morlocks. And with Leech in the picture, it’s almost confirmed that the Morlocks will be involved in Marvel’s Wolverine. Of course, Leech and Callisto aren’t the only hints we have about the Morlocks.

2) More Morlock Hints

In addition to Debra Wilson, we can see in that same shot a few other mutants. It’s hard to place who the woman in cheetah print leggings is, but we may know who the man with large, orange glasses is. While Toad was never in the Morlocks, that certainly looks like him. That said, a few fans think it might be Speedball, which seems a bit more likely.

Later, we get another shot of the mutants inside the truck with Leech and Callisto. The man in the purple suit appears to be Caliban, a mutant who can sense other mutants. He was an original member of the Morlocks, so it’s no surprise to see him pop up here. There is also a mutant with antlers, who seems to be Nature Girl. She has several powers over the natural world, which would make her a valuable ally in the Canadian wilderness.

1) The Weapon X Cover Recreation

This callback is really only for hardcore Wolverine fans in the comics. However, there’s a shot toward the very end of the trailer that perfectly evokes one of the covers from the Weapon X comic series. You can see Logan picking a Reaver up with one hand, while slicing another with his other.

Longtime fans will recognize that shot as a callback to the Weapon X 3rd Edition cover. That cover of Barry Windsor-Smith’s iconic comic features Wolverine standing atop many more bodies, but it’s still a clear homage. That makes sense because Marvel’s Wolverine is obviously showing players part of Logan’s early days. If you’re doing that, you might as well try to evoke one of the best versions of the character’s origin story.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!