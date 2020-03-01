Watch: Tony Khan Comments On Cody Rhodes' Neck Tattoo

One of the most talked about topics during AEW Revolution had nothing to do with the in-ring action. Rather, it was the new tattoo that Cody Rhodes was sporting on his neck. Cody came to the ring with some fresh ink, the Nightmare Family logo.

Throughout the match, fans weren't sure whether it was a real tattoo or temporary. The AEW Twitter account then stepped in to set the record straight: the tattoo is legit. They posted some pictures of Cody getting the ink recently.

During his media scrum following AEW Revolution, Tony Khan was asked about the tattoo. He responded by talking about how he thinks that it looks great for pro wrestling but that he told Cody it might make it harder to get a role like "Bruce Wayne."

Check out Tony's full response below, captured by ComicBook.com

Here is Tony Khan commenting on one of the big topics of the night - Cody’s new neck tattoo. #AEWRevolution #AEW pic.twitter.com/W7qqXiJlAw — Ryan Droste (@ryandroste) March 1, 2020

Here is earlier in the night when AEW confirmed the tattoo authenticity.

A closer look at the new ink of @CodyRhodes.

Courtesy of @craigbrocktattoo @inkanddaggertattoo pic.twitter.com/XmMoe1UqgS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 1, 2020

