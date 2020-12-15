✖

Over the weekend a WWE fan uploaded a clip from the TLC pay-per-view from back in 2009. The show saw Triple H and Shawn Michaels, once again working as D-Generation X, defeat Jeri-Show (Chris Jericho and Big Show) to win the Unified WWE Tag Team Championships in a TLC match. The bout included one particularly scary spot where Jericho was standing on top of Show's shoulders as Michaels nailed the big man with Sweet Chin Music. This caused Jericho to tumble out of the ring and crash onto a table on the outside.

It looks like the spot was supposed to see Jericho go through the table, but he lost his balance during the fall and wound up flailing his way through the air until he hit one of the table's corners. Jericho captioned the spot by saying "I almost died!"

Jericho and Show would fail to regain the titles on two occasions before breaking up, setting up Jericho to win the World Heavyweight Championship inside the Elimination Chamber (thanks to an assist from Michaels) and feud with Edge at WrestleMania XXVI.

Sunday's TLC pay-per-view will feature two Tables, Ladders and Chairs Matches — WWE Championship Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens.

McIntyre admitted in an interview with Sports Illustrated earlier this year that Styles was No. 1 on his list of opponents he wanted to face as WWE Champion.

"The top of my wish list is AJ," McIntyre said "We're two ships in the night. When I was gone from the company and headed toward Impact Wrestling, he was on the way out and I just missed him. He went to Japan and even though a lot of independent shows tried to get us together, it never worked out. AJ went to WWE, I returned to WWE, but we were both bad guys on Raw. I thought it was finally about to happen, and then he went to SmackDown. Eventually, it's going to happen."

