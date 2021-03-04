Shaq Gives AEW Dynamite Its Biggest Viewership of 2021

✖

The ratings are in for this week's AEW Dynamite, and it looks like Shaquille O'Neal's debut match brought in a sizable audience. Dynamite hit a 0.33 rating (slightly down from last week's 0.35) with a viewership of 934,000 — the biggest the TNT show has had since the Dec. 30 episode. The show kicked off with the NBA legend teaming up with Jade Cargill to beat Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet in a mixed tag match.

O'Neal didn't get the chance to celebrate, however, as Rhodes knocked him out by slamming him through a pair of tables set up at ringside. He had to be stretchered out of Daily's Place Amphitheater but disappeared when Tony Schiavone tried to find him inside an ambulance.

SHAQ JUST WENT THROUGH THE TABLES!!!#AEWDynamite is available through https://t.co/zvOOm4JoWK in select Intl markets from #FITE pic.twitter.com/Opg6sUmhqg — FITE (@FiteTV) March 4, 2021

Meanwhile, NXT brought in a .20 rating with an audience of 692,000. If recent reports are to be believed, this could be one of the last weeks wrestling fans see Dynamite and NXT run head-to-head, as the latter is reportedly moving to Tuesdays next month. WWE hasn't officially commented on the move, but Rhodes was asked about it during a media call prior to Wednesday's episode.

"If that's the case, we're no longer going to be opposed on Wednesday night, I'm sure we'll come up with some sort of wonderful statement. I mean what could I say? 'Congratulations to NXT on a successful move to Tuesday nights. The real winners are the fans who can watch NXT and Dynamite live every week as this is a marathon, not a one-night sprint.' I could say that, but I don't want to be sassy or a jerk because I think them moving, perhaps something else will end up on Wednesdays," Rhodes said.

He also pointed out that AEW will likely have some other competition once NXT moves.

"AEW Dark is on Tuesday, so AEW Dark would potentially be opposed. That's why we can't get into a matter of being reactionary. We just have to put out the best show, we really do If they want to beat us, they have to put out a better show. It's honest competition. Yeah, there's digs and they are fun and light-hearted. Believe me, all the locker rooms tend to love each other. It's more the management that is pointed at one another. Even that, there is a friendly relationship. Tony [Khan] is a different type of management, a different type of executive. I would love us to be alone on Wednesday nights, but I'm prepared for there to be something else to be in that spot."