AEW Drops Bloody AEW Fight Forever Teaser Ahead of Next Trailer

AEW Games officially confirmed on Thursday that a special preview of AEW Fight Forever will air this Saturday during the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view in Newark, New Jersey. The announcement came with a special teaser of one of AEW's most violent matches, the Lights Out match, and featured a blood-covered Dr. Britt Baker trying to pin Thunder Rosa on a pile of thumbtacks. Bloodstains, a baseball bat and a kendo stick are also visible.

When presales for the game first dropped in August, the Amazon listing specifically named a number of match types that will be available in the game. Those include single, tag team, three-way, four-way, Ladder Match, Casino Battle Royale, Falls Count Anywhere, Lights Out and Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch. The gameplay has been described in numerous interviews as a nostalgic throwback to classic wrestling games like WWF No Mercy and WCW/nWo Revenge on the Nintendo 64. A release date still hasn't been confirmed, but the game will be available on PlayStation 4 & 5, XBox Series X/S, XBox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Kenny Omega spoke with the Wrestling Observer Newsletter earlier this year about how the game will compare to WWE's latest console installment, WWE 2K22 — "We'll never be to compete with the production value of WWE's game. You look at 2K22, it's absolutely gorgeous. So I'm excited to see all their bells and whistles when it finally releases. But for us, rather than pushing, pushing the envelope massively or anything like that, we just want the wrestling to feel like how it used to feel for the people who would play wrestling games back in the day. And just have fun with fellow wrestling fans, or, you know, people that just want to have fun with their buddies.

"Maybe they don't know who Luchasaurus is. Maybe they don't know who Chris Jericho is. But, you know, they'll be able to pick a character on the screen and go like, 'oh, this guy is fun to play as'. That's sort of the feeling that I want to, as sort of a creative designer, to bring that to video games," he added. "But, we want them to feel like the user is able to assume the role of their favorite AEW Superstar and/or whoever it is that they create in the create-a-wrestler mode and when they mix it in in the ring in whatever match type that they choose, that they're having a fun time and they feel like they're in control of their person and that the moves have impact. They feel everything, and that it's fun. But at the same time, if you want to be really competitive about it, you know there is that there too."