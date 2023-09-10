AEW's Jade Cargill Makes a Strong Argument to Join The MCU as Storm

Jade Cargill has been a dominant force in AEW since she first arrived in 2020. The former champ started off her pro wrestling career with an impressive 61-match winning streak and a record-breaking reign as the inaugural TBS Champion. She dropped the title in her first loss at Double or Nothing back in May but returned on this week's AEW Collision to confront the woman who broke her winning streak, Kris Statlander. Cargill's title reign also saw her emulate a number of superheroes with her ring gear, including Storm and She-Hulk. In a new interview with Women's Wrestling Talk, she discussed her desire to get into the world of acting and portray Storm in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"Well, after I become a great, I want to segue into acting. I really want to be in Marvel. I'm here right now doing the French Montana music video, and that's just me getting into acting and getting comfortable with these different roles," Cargill said (h/t Fightful). "Marvel, holler at me, I want to be Storm so damn bad, my entire career and aesthetic for AEW is literally Storm, literally. I'm a strong black woman and I take no crap from anyone. I know myself and I control the weather, when I'm in the ring, I control the audience. I get them to stand up, I get them to cheer, I get them to boo me. You can find nobody better."

As one of the most prominent X-Men, Storm has appeared in seven films and has been portrayed by Halle Berry and Alexandra Shipp. While the existence of mutants has been confirmed in various MCU shows and films, fans are still waiting for the official MCU version of the X-Men to make their debut. Would Cargill be a good casting choice for Storm? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

