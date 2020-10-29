AEW's Miro Calls Out Jon Moxley

✖

All Elite Wrestling has scooped up their fair share of talent that was let go from World Wrestling Entertainment, with one of the biggest "gets" being the wrestler once known as Rusev who now goes by the name of "Miro", and he recently took the opportunity to make a big threat to Jon Moxley in a recent interview. Calling Moxley a "dinosaur", its clear that Miro is laying the stakes for a big match between two of the biggest professional wrestlers of the AEW at present and this would make for a fantastic match for an upcoming pay-per-view.

Miro has hit the ground floor running since debuting on the AEW earlier this year, and has taken the opportunity to expand his repertoire outside of the world of the squared circle with a streaming operation that has fans following him playing video games and adding commentary across the board. From his performances in the ring and the interviews he's had recently, it's clear that Miro himself has a deep love for the world of All Elite Wrestling, calling it "no better place to be". Though we would imagine he might think twice if he loses a match against Moxley who has proved to be pound for pound one of the toughest wrestlers in the organization to date.

(Photo: AEW)

In an interview with Inside The Ropes, Miro broke down why his current status as a "multi-talented guy" makes him the perfect new wrestler for the AEW as he noted that Moxley simply couldn't compete on the same wavelength as this multi-threat professional wrestler:

“That’s what I’m talking about. Being multitalented. This is what we’re missing in our business. He’s a multitalented guy. Kip is a multitalented guy. I’m a multitalented guy… Whereas you see Jon Moxley? He’s a dinosaur, and I’m here to take out all the dinosaurs, man, because you can’t be just good at one thing now. It’s 2020. You’ve got to be good at a lot of things. If you’re just good in freaking professional wrestling, then I’m going to come and take you out when the time is right.”

