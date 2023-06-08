AEW Rampage June 9th Spoilers Reveal New Women's World Title Challenger and More

AEW Dynamite definitely got people talking, and after the show went off the air it was time to tape Friday's episode of AEW Rampage. Spoilers are incoming for this Friday's episode of Rampage, so if you don't want to be spoiled on what's happening this week you've been warned. The biggest reveal of the night had to do with the AEW Women's World Championship, which is currently held by The Outcasts' Toni Storm. A Four Way match was held to decide who Storm's next challenger would be, but there were also big matches featuring The Acclaimed, Powerhouse Hobbs, and more (via PWInsider).

Starting with the Four Way match, it was Nyla Rose, Britt Baker, Skye Blue, and Mercedes Martinez battling for the chance to challenge Storm for her Title, which she won at Double or Nothing by defeating Jamie Hayter. It would be Skye Blue walking away with the win after pinning Rose, and Blue will get her shot at the Title on next's Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite.

The show technically started with a match, but those in the arena saw AEW shooting a segment while the ring crew was changing out the ring. It involved Jeff Jarret calling out Aubrey Edwards, and that's when Mark Briscoe came out and revealed a six-person match was happening between the teams of Jarrett, Jay Lethal, and Karen Jarrett against Mark Briscoe, Edwards, and Papa Briscoe.

Then it was time for another Tag Team match, featuring The Lucha Brothers and Bandido teaming up to take on Big Bill, Lee Moriarty, and Ethan Page. It would be The Hardys causing problems for Page, as though they revealed he could keep his contract, their distraction allowed Bandido to hit a suplex out of nowhere and pin him for the win. The Hardys celebrated with the Lucha Brothers and then had Page dance with them.

Powerhouse Hobbs was also in action, and he was accompanied by the QTV Crew. Hobbs made short work of Caleb Crush, and then it was time for a Tag Team match. The match had The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn taking on Serpentico, Angelico, and Luther. The Acclaimed would take them down and celebrate their win, bringing Rampage to a close.

All eyes are now on AEW Collision, the newest addition to the AEW TV family. The show will call Saturday nights on TNT home, and as previously announced will feature the return of CM Punk. There will also be a host of AEW stars who have been off TV for a while returning for the show, including Miro and Andrade El Idolo. Punk is obviously a big part of the show's buzz, and Tony Khan finally addressed Punk's return in a new interview with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso.

"We haven't seen CM Punk in a long time, since All Out last September. He looked great in his last match," Khan said. "To the fans, he's very important. He's very important to the company, too. He's been a big draw for us and historically throughout his career, and the launch of the new show happens to line up with the schedule on his rehab of his triceps injury."

