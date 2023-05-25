AEW Rampage Spoilers Reveal Change to Double or Nothing Match and Chaotic Brawl

After a thrilling episode of AEW Dynamite, AEW filmed this week's episode of Rampage in front of the live crowd, and as a result, we know the match lineup and some of the bigger moments that happened throughout the episode. Chris Jericho kicked things off by cutting his own theme song off so he could go after the crowd that cheered for Sabu, and later in the episode we would get promos from The Acclaimed and Ethan Page as well. Page's promo led to the reveal of a change in The Hardy's team for Double or Nothing, and then as the episode came to a close, a chaotic brawl broke out that included everyone participating in the Blackjack Battle Royal (via PWInsider).

The first match of the night involved fan favorites The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn, who took on Rush, Preston Vance, and Dralistico. Max Caster would get the winning pin on Dralistico, and that led to a promo from The Acclaimed, where they said they were going to do some gambling. They didn't leave without giving the indication they were coming for the House of Black though.

Next up was a match featuring The Gunns and Ethan Page, who took on the team of Frescomatic, Watson, and Jeaux Braxton. The Gunns and Page would walk away with the win, and that led to a promo by Page, who said he hoped The Hardys were watching. The Hardys would then come out and reveal that Isaiah Kassidy wasn't going to be able to compete at Double or Nothing due to an injury. They then revealed that Hook will be replacing Kassidy in the match, putting together quite the replacement team.

After that, it was time for a tag match between the teams of Hikaru Shida and Dr. Britt Baker vs Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir. Baker would get the win here when she got Shafir to tap out to the Lockjaw. Then AEW showed Baker and Shida's ally and AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter being attacked by The Outcasts backstage, leaving her down on the ground.

The final match of the night was between the teams of Lee Moriarty and Big Bill and the Best Friends, which Moriarty and Bill would walk away the victors of. That led to a massive brawl that included everyone involved in the Blackjack Battle Royal at Double or Nothing, and that brought the episode to a close. You can find the full card for Double or Nothing below.

AEW World Championship Match: MJF (C) vs Jungle Boy vs Darby Allin vs Sammy Guevara

AEW Women's World Championship Match: Jamie Hayter (C) vs Toni Storm

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR (C) vs Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett (Mark Briscoe guest referee)

TNT Championship Ladder Match: Wardlow (C) vs Christian Cage

TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill (C) vs Taya Valkyrie

AEW International Championship Blackjack Battle Royale: Orange Cassidy (C) vs 21 challengers

Anarchy in the Arena: Kenny Omega, Young Bucks, & Hangman Page vs Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, & Wheeler Yuta

Unsanctioned Match: Chris Jericho vs Adam Cole

Page Contract Match: Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, & Hook vs Ethan Page & The Gunns

