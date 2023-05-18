AEW Rampage Spoilers Tease Double or Nothing Additions, Including Title Challenge

AEW Dynamite saved one of its biggest surprises for last, and then fans in attendance even got a promo from Kenny Omega after the show went off-air. Then AEW taped this week's episode of Rampage, and there are several implications for AEW Double or Nothing worth taking note of. One of the biggest was in regards to TBS Champion Jade Cargill, who took down Dani B but was then taken out by Taya Valkyrie. Valkyrie issued a challenge for Double or Nothing, and it's likely that will be accepted. We then had another challenge issued for the big event (via WrestlingHeadlines).

The challenge happened after The Hardys and Isiah Kassidy came to the ring for a promo. They were cut off by Ethan Page, but that was really a ploy for The Gunns to get into the ring and attack The Hardys and Kassidy. After their ambush had all three on the mat, Page challenged them to a six-man Tag match at Double or Nothing.

While those were the only ones to directly affect Double or Nothing, Rampage also featured a match between The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn vs Ari Daivari, Tony Nese, and Josh Woods. The Acclaimed would take the victory in that match-up. Dustin Rhodes also had a match, taking on Bishop Kahn. Rhodes would end up bleeding quite a bit but still was able to get the win.

The Blackpool Combat Club would close things out, with Jon Mosley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta taking on Bandido, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor. Yuta would be the one to secure the win for the BCC by pinning Taylor, and Rampage would then come to a close.

Rampage will continue to be a part of AEW's television grand plan, but the show that has captured everyone's attention recently is AEW Collision, which was officially announced yesterday as part of the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront presentation. The new show will air on TNT Saturday nights and will feature stars like Samoa Joe, Thunder Rosa, Miro, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Andrade El Idolo.

"We're doubling-down on wrestling with 'AEW: Collision,' which gives fans two more hours every week," said Jason Sarlanis, President, Turner Networks, ID and HLN, linear & streaming. "AEW's roster of talent has expanded so quickly that we felt it needed another night to bring our audience the epic rivalries, unforgettable matches and stars they love to watch. Adding 'Collision' to our programming mix on TNT will allow us to satisfy the massive demand we've felt from our hardcore fanbase and be the ultimate complement to 'AEW: Dynamite' on TBS."

"With the addition of 'AEW: Collision' on TNT, I'm extremely proud that a Turner network will be the home of Saturday night wrestling for the first time in more than two decades," said Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW. "The debut of 'Collision' is significant across numerous sectors including television, wrestling, entertainment and sports, and reinforces AEW as the bold property we envisioned when we launched in 2019. 'Collision' will deliver live every Saturday night more of what fans and viewers tell us they want – athleticism, big personalities, exciting storylines and hard-hitting wrestling action, all of which have become synonymous with AEW."

