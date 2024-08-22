Ricochet Signs Multi-Year Deal with AEW: Report

Another high-flying superstar is on their way to AEW. Speculation has been running rampant across the internet the last few months about Ricochet’s status within WWE. Reports noted that while he was nearing the end of his contract, he may not re-sign at all. This got the fantasy booking brains in a tizzy trying to figure out where exactly he could fit in a promotion like AEW. As his contract was about to expire, he was attacked by Bron Breakker on WWE Raw and thrown into a car windshield, whisked away to (probably) never be seen again.

A new report from Fightful Select indicates he is on his way to the Jacksonville based wrestling promotion. Fightful confirmed that he is currently signed to a multi-year contract and is scheduled for various AEW shows. Several people familiar with the situation saying he will be in town for AEW All In at Wembley Stadium this Sunday, August 25th. While there’s no details into what he could possibly do at the event, the Casino Gauntlet seems like the most obvious choice to debut a star like him. The winner of that match will get a guaranteed shot at the World Championship. Whether that’s Swerve Strickland or Bryan Danielson remains to be seen, but several in AEW have already called their shot, including Swerve’s blood rival “Hangman” Adam Page.

ComicBook interviewed one of Ricochet’s greatest rivals, AEW star Will Ospreay, back in May where he expressed hope that Ricochet would eventually sign with AEW. “I don’t know how much longer he has got in his contract, but I think it might be up soon, man, I don’t know. I want him to know that there are people here that genuinely appreciate his work and I want to wrestle him again. I want him back here,” Ospreay said. “I want him to know that there isn’t a bar. You are the f–king bar.”

AEW All In 2024

The second-annual AEW All In event will be the last London-based event, at least for the immediate future. In 2025, AEW will venture to a destination that has long been asking for a pay-per-view of some sort and they are finally getting their wish. This year will feature many cant-miss matches on paper, including the aforementioned Swerve and Danielson match which is title vs. career.

On the other hand, AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm will put the title on the line against her former mentee Mariah May, desperate to step out of the shadows. Ospreay will also his rematch against American Championship holder MJF who previously beat him for the title. Check out the full match card for AEW All In below.

AEW All In Current Card

AEW Women’s World Championship: “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

AEW World Championship: Title vs. Career: Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

