More Details on AEW Revolution's Failed Final Explosion

✖

AEW's Revolution pay-per-view ended on an unfortunately low note this past Sunday as the explosion meant to "blow up" the ring with Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley still inside was incredibly small. This led to immediate boos from the fans inside Daily's Place Amphitheater and criticism on social media. Jon Moxley was quickly able to explain what went wrong (in kayfabe) saying that Kenny Omega was behind the creation of the match and "can't build an exploding ring worth a s—."

Tony Khan doubled down on that idea in the post-show media scrum, saying, "The plans for this we saw in crayon. All through the match, it looked very cool, it's a very deadly, painful match. But in the end, I don't know what people really wanted. Unless you want us to actually explode the guys at the end, there's only so much you can do."

On the latest Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez gave some details on what really happened. He stated that AEW tested the explosion sahead of Sunday's show and had no issues, but the ones set up on Sunday were simply "duds." He also added that Kenny Omega was "furious" about the final product.

Khan confirmed that the finish would be addressed on this week's Dynamite.

Check out the full results from Revolution below: