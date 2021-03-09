More Details on AEW Revolution's Failed Final Explosion
AEW's Revolution pay-per-view ended on an unfortunately low note this past Sunday as the explosion meant to "blow up" the ring with Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley still inside was incredibly small. This led to immediate boos from the fans inside Daily's Place Amphitheater and criticism on social media. Jon Moxley was quickly able to explain what went wrong (in kayfabe) saying that Kenny Omega was behind the creation of the match and "can't build an exploding ring worth a s—."
Tony Khan doubled down on that idea in the post-show media scrum, saying, "The plans for this we saw in crayon. All through the match, it looked very cool, it's a very deadly, painful match. But in the end, I don't know what people really wanted. Unless you want us to actually explode the guys at the end, there's only so much you can do."
On the latest Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez gave some details on what really happened. He stated that AEW tested the explosion sahead of Sunday's show and had no issues, but the ones set up on Sunday were simply "duds." He also added that Kenny Omega was "furious" about the final product.
Khan confirmed that the finish would be addressed on this week's Dynamite.
Check out the full results from Revolution below:
- (Buy-In) Dr. Britt Baker & Maki Itoh def. Thunder Rosa & Riho
- AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Young Bucks def. Chris Jericho & MJF
- Death Triangle Wins Casino Battle Royale
- AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida def. Ryo Mizunami
- Miro & Kip Sabian def. Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor
- Hangman Page def. Matt Hardy (Big Money Match)
- Scorpio Sky def. Cody Rhodes vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Rey Fenix vs. Max Caster vs. Ethan Page (Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, Winner Gets a TNT Championship match)
- Christian Cage Signs with AEW
- Sting & Darby Allin def. Brian Cage & Ricky Starks (Street Fight)
- AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega def. Jon Moxley (Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch)