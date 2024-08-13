AEW Star Expected to End 18-Month Absence Soon

All Elite Wrestling has been missing a staple of its women’s division for over 18 months. Tay Melo last wrestled for AEW in January 2023, teaming with longtime tag partner Anna Jay in a brutal street fight against Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale. She made a one-off appearance on AEW Dynamite in August 2023 during the Jericho Appreciation Society’s break up. Her absence from the ring was due to going on maternity leave, as she and her husband, fellow AEW star Sammy Guevara, announced they were expecting a child at AEW Double or Nothing 2023. Tay gave birth to her and Guevara’s daughter last November.

Tay Melo Expected to Make AEW Return Soon

It won’t be much longer until Tay Melo is back in an AEW ring.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As reported by PWInsider, Tay’s return to AEW was the subject of backstage conversation at AEW’s batch of tapings last Saturday in Arlington, Texas. The word is that Tay’s comeback is set to be “soon” and could be as soon as this Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Tay has been wrestling for AEW for four years now. She officially signed with AEW in September 2020 and quickly became a high-profile member of the AEW women’s roster, competing for gold like the NWA World Women’s Championship and the AEW Women’s World Championship. She challenged for the latter at AEW Full Gear 2021. Her most recent pay-per-view contest came against Jade Cargill at AEW Revolution 2022. Months later, Tay began working with the Jericho Appreciation Society, linking up with her real-life husband Sammy Guevara in the process.

Guevara recently made his return to the ring, appearing on the August 1st edition of Ring of Honor TV. The following week, Guevara made his ROH in-ring debut, tagging with Dustin Rhodes to take down The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds and John Silver. The former AEW TNT Champion has not been seen on AEW programming since February, as he was serving a suspension for not following concussion protocol during a match against Jeff Hardy on AEW Rampage.

Tay’s return possibly coming shortly before AEW ALL IN: London raises questions as to where she will fit in on AEW’s roster. Both the AEW Women’s and AEW TBS Championship matches for the upcoming stadium show are already set.

Stay tuned to ComicBook for updates on Tay Melo’s return to AEW.