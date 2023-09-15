AEW Star Pulled from Match Due to Injury

A member of AEW's Blackpool Combat Club is unfortunately injured, as today Wheeler Yuta had to pull out of a match set for Steelstacks SmackDown II. The news was announced by Lehigh Valley Apparel Creations, revealing that Yuta wouldn't be able to compete in the Bakabella's Army vs Ultramantis' Mob Tag Team. Match. There is some good news though, as the post also revealed that Yuta will still be able to take part in the pre-show Meet & Greet, so fans can still meet the AEW star at the event. You can find the post below, and you can find more details on the event right here.

On Twitter, @the_LVAS wrote, "Unfortunately, @wheeleryuta has suffered an injury and is unable to compete this Sat @ STEELSTACKS SMACKDOWN II. We have, however, confirmed his participation in the pre-show Meet & Greet! Get an autograph and photo op with one of the hottest rising stars of televised wrestling!"

"The LVAC booking committee has been working tirelessly for find a replacement for the wildcard of the Blackpool Combat Club and we will keep you updated as plans come together! Meet & Greet starts at 6:30, first bell at 8:00! Tix @ http://steelstacks.org".

The post doesn't reveal Yuta's injury, but we wish him all the best and hope for a speedy recovery. Yuta last wrestled at AEW All Out alongside his Blackpool Combat Club teammate Claudio Castagnoli, where they took on Eddie Kingston and Katsuyori Shibata. It's not known who Yuta's replacement will be in the match at Steelstacks SmackDown II yet, but you can find the full card for the event below.

Six Man Tag Team Match: Afa Jr., Havoc & Rex Lawless vs. The Batiri (Kodama & Obariyon) & Ultimo Ant

Eight Man Tag Team Match: Mantequilla & The Xyberhawx (Danjerhawk, Razerhawk & Thvnderhawk) vs. The Lost Boys (Athan Promise, Juni Underwood, Miles Penn & Ryan Ryzz)

Four Way Match: Veda Scott vs. Little Mean Kathleen vs. Abby Jane vs. Harleen Lopez

Delmi Exo vs. Max The Impaler

Brandon Kirk & Lucky 13 vs. Club Soda (Jeff Cannonball & Puf) (w/Simon Sutherland)

Matt Makowski & Tracy Williams vs. Incoherence (Delirious & Frightmare)

Ten Man Tag Team Match: Bakabella's Army (Avery Good, B3CCA, Bojack, Channing Thomas & Jakob Hammermeier) (w/Sidney Bakabella) vs. UltraMantis' Mob (???, Cheeseburger, Clara Carreras, Dan Champion & Edith Surreal) (w/UltraMantis Black)

Steelstacks SmackDown II will take place on Saturday, September 16th at Musikfest Cafe, and AEW will hold the newest episode of Rampage tomorrow on Friday, September 15th, followed by AEW Collision on Saturday, September 16th.