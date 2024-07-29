AEW Star Makes Surprising Return at Ring of Honor Tapings

Back in February AEW star Sammy Guevara was suspended following his match with Jeff Hardy that left the veteran injured. Guevara has been absent from television ever since even though Hardy quietly left the company at the beginning of summer. Guevara had been floating for quite some time in AEW, teaming on and off with Chris Jericho but still struggling to find his footing as a singles competitor. Not only that, Guevara suffered a concussion around the time he and his wife Tay Melo welcomed their daughter at the end of last year.

Fightful Select recently reported that Guevara’s return to the ring would be happening soon. He has been seen in photos and videos with Melo training for her big in-ring return, leading fans to wonder if he would be on his way back to the ring in the imminent future. “Just wanna say this mama right here is doing such a great job,” Guevara wrote on X, shouting out Melo. “We are both training for our comebacks and I wish y’all could see how much work she puts in. Some days are harder than others but she has been killing it, all while being a great mom and wife!She doesn’t give herself the credit so just wanna say you are doing great mama & we all can’t wait for your return.”

At tonight’s Ring of Honor tapings of their Texas summer residency, Guevara made a surprise return, helping Dustin Rhodes fend off The Dark Order. He debuted a new look for himself with a freshly shaved head topped off with a man bun. Throughout his wrestling career Guevara has surprisingly never competed in Ring of Honor, but perhaps it will allow him the opportunity to refresh his character and get back in the good graces of fans that have remained skeptical. Last night Rhodes alongside the Von Erichs (Marshall and Ross) won the vacant ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships which Bullet Club Gold previously held.

SAMMY GUEVARA IN ROH RIGHT NOW🤯 pic.twitter.com/HRHOBNLeHl — Rizzy McGuire👑 (@5StarBasile) July 28, 2024

Guevara has been with AEW since the beginning, acting as one of the foundational “pillars” of the next generation alongside Darby Allin, Jack Perry and Ricky Starks. He was quickly paired with the rest of the Inner Circle — Jericho, Santana, Ortiz, MJF, Wardlow Jake Hager — which eventually fully crumbled. As aforementioned, he’s been stuck to Jericho’s time for nearly his whole AEW run, later the Jericho Appreciation Society and Le Sex Gods. During his run he’s become an impressive three-time TNT Champion, tied with Cody Rhodes and Wardlow for the most amount of title wins.

