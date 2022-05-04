AEW's Sting Becomes A Jedi in This Hilarious Star Wars Edit

✖

AEW decided to join in on the fun of Star Wars Day this year by editing a clip of Sting wielding his trademark baseball bat against the AFHO. By editing the bat into a lightsaber, it now looks like "The Icon" mows down Private Party before threatening Andrade and The Bunny on the entrance ramp. The company's social media accounts also uploaded a few designs of various wrestlers wielding lightsabers, including Hangman Page, MJF, Dr. Britt Baker and Jade Cargill.

Sting arrived in AEW in late 2020 and despite having retired more than six years prior due to a neck injury, he's been able to compete in nine matches. All of them have seen him team with Darby Allin in some form or fashion.

"I never thought I'd be back here like this," Sting said in an interview with Sports Illustrated late last year ahead of competing inside the Greensboro Coliseum. I thought I was just going to disappear from wrestling, and I didn't like the thought of that. Then I came to AEW, and originally, we were just going to explore cinematic matches. And I got in the ring. I can still hear Cody [Rhodes] telling me about my kinetic energy and that I could wrestle a match. I was like, 'Ease up now, Cody.' Then I heard Darby say, 'Steve, you can do it.' This entire stretch, and now coming back to Greensboro, it has all been surreal."

"CM Punk, he's truly amazing to me," he later added. "Hearing the crowd respond to him, it's made me turn back the clock and think of all the different memorable reactions over the years to different wrestlers. I've especially been thinking about The Road Warriors. Animal was really big on that. He would say, 'This guy got a huge pop, but it wasn't a Road Warrior pop.' That's what Punk gets."

"I had an idea of CM Punk's greatness, but now I have experienced it," he continued. "His appearances are so electrifying. He is remarkable, and I am grateful to have this opportunity to be in the ring with him and Darby as their tag team partner."