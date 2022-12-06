Absent WWE Superstar Spotted With AEW Champion

WWE has been without Sasha Banks and Naomi for over six months now. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions walked out of the company this past May, citing frustration with their creative direction. According to reports, Naomi was scheduled to pin Banks in a six-woman No. 1 Contender's match for Bianca Belair's Raw Women's Championship. The duo reportedly did not want to tease dissension within their team, as they were in favor of helping grow the women's tag division. Banks and Naomi's walkout was directly referenced on both Monday Night Raw and WWE SmackDown commentary the week of their exit, and the two have not been mentioned since.

Since then, rumors have swirled about both women's futures within WWE. Numerous reports have stated that Banks was released from her contract, but Naomi's status has been less clear. Regardless of what's in the former SmackDown Women's Champion's future, Naomi has fans speculating with a recent tweet.

Naomi and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill attended Monday's Atlanta Hawks game together. Naomi shared praise for Cargill, writing that she's "amazing." Cargill echoed the compliments, teasing that this won't be the last time that the two are together.

"We killed the scene," Cargill replied. "We MUST do this again sis."

Cargill began wrestling training in April 2019 when she tried out for the WWE at the WWE Performance Center. While WWE passed on signing Cargill, she remained persistent on becoming a professional wrestler as she continued her training at AR Fox's WWA4 Academy. Just under two years after she began, Cargill inked a deal with AEW, confronting Cody Rhodes in her television debut. This began a feud that saw Cargill align with NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal to take on Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet.

After that storyline concluded, Cargill began her singles career, picking up victory after victory. She rode this undefeated momentum to winning the AEW TBS Championship tournament, defeating Ruby Soho in the finals to become the inaugural titleholder. Cargill is still undefeated to this day and is coming up on one year as champion.

Cargill did receive interest from WWE upon her AEW signing, but she ultimately sided with Tony Khan's promotion due to the flexible schedule. Despite her turning down WWE in 2020, the company is reportedly still interested in bringing her in one day.

As for Naomi possibly leaping to AEW, there is no clear indication on whether than can or will happen. Both her and Banks's WWE statuses are largely unclear, but it has been reported that WWE is keen on bringing both women back to the company.