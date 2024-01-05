AEW's Kota Ibushi Apologizes for NOAH The New Year Match

After signing with AEW in November, Kota Ibushi headed back to Japan for the new year where he competed in Pro Wrestling NOAH's annual Noah the New Year event. The 41-year-old wrestled Naomichi Marufuji in over a thirty minute match that would see Ibushi clinch a win despite visible injury.

During the match, Ibushi went up for a moonsault to the outside but after he landed he grabbed his ankle. In the moments following, Sports Hochi reported that Ibushi had injuries to both of his ankles and he was taken to the hospital. Though he could make it backstage on his own, he relayed to officials that he was in severe pain and wouldn't be able to do his post-match comments so that's when an ambulance was called in to assist.

Ibushi took to his social media pages today to apologize for the match and gave a brief update on his health. "I was scammed by a place called C5 Clinic, which is a nationwide clinic that I mumbled about before," Ibushi wrote on X. "Please be careful everyone. I think NOAH will release information about my surgery, fracture dislocation, etc. Sorry for the sorry match everyone. It is all my fault."

It's no secret that Ibushi continues to suffer from major injuries. In October of 2021 during NJPW's G1 Climax finals against Kazuchika Okada, he suffered a shoulder injury. He faced a few setbacks in his recovery, stating that he was doing his rehab in accordance of his doctors and trainers but he wasn't able to do a push-up after eight months. After a very public falling out with NJPW, Ibushi wrestled his first match back 17 months after his last. That match was against Mike Bailey at GCW Josh Barnett Bloodsport 9 in March of last year.

Ahead of AEW WrestleDream in October 2023, Ibushi gave an update on his healing journey. "I cannot say that I am completely better," said Ibushi in an interview with Sports Illustrated. "Newer injuries have proven difficult. However, my fighting style will never be limited. I will continue to find a way to fight."

Before his match on January 2, Ibushi hadn't wrestled since facing the Don Callis Family in a Street Fight on AEW Dynamite in November. He teamed with Kenny Omega, Paul Wight and Chris Jericho. Other than his singles matches in GCW, since signing him, AEW has been careful to use him in multi-man settings so as not to further injure the wrestling star.

Comicbook.com wishes Kota Ibushi the best in his recovery.