AEW's Mercedes Moné Makes a Statement with TBS Title Win at All Out

Mercedes Moné wasn't too pleased when AEW banned Kamille from ringside for her TBS Championship match at All Out, though her challenger Hikaru Shida was thrilled. This would be a true one-on-one match-up, and though some might have expected Kamille to find a way to interfere during tonight's pay-per-view, that was surprisingly not the case. Shida and Moné had a clean match through and through, and the only time it looked as if there might be a DQ was actually due to Shida having a Kendo Stick. That led to a sequence where Moné targeted the damaged knee of Shida and delivered a combo Shida couldn't recover from in time, getting the win and retaining her TBS Championship.

Hit the Ground Running

Moné went right after Shida as soon as the bell hit, keeping the challenger on her heels and never letting her get her footing. Moné stomped on Shida in the corner and then hit a flurry of strikes to the head, though Shida finally knocked Moné back with four dropkicks in a row. Shida then locked n a submission and kept Moné in the center of the ring, but Moné was able to finally grab the ropes and break the hold. Shida targeted the knee of the Champion with a kick and then started to go for another submission, but hit a low dropkick instead that sent Moné to the ring apron. Shida clubbed Moné with forearm shots to the back of the head before hitting a running knee to the head and going for a cover, but Moné kicked out.

Moné came back with a vengeance, knocking Shida off her feet and making sure she couldn't get back up. Moné connected with kicks and a big strike in the corner before locking in the straightjacket and digging her knees into Shida's back. Moné hit the double knee drop to the midsection and then went for the cover, but Shida kicked out. Moné stayed aggressive and locked in another hold, and Shida was slow to get to her feet.

Shia finally got up and slammed Moné down, but Moné caught her kick and kicked the back of Shida's leg, only to have Shida hit an out of nowhere hurricanrana. Shida tried to follow up with something but Moné backed her into the corner and halted the momentum. Moné got thrown into the turnbuckle and Shida hit a big missile dropkick to turn things around.

Too Close to Call

Shida rocked the Champ with a strike to the head but Moné turned things around quickly by locking in a submission. Shida got to the bottom rope and broke it up, and then hit a nasty lariat that sent both to the mat. Moné taunted a bit and Shida came right back with a bevy of strikes that knocked the Champ to the mat. Shida followed with a huge knee and then went up top. Moné hit the sunset flip into a power bomb and then hit the double knees and went for a pin, but somehow Shida kicked out of that killer combo.

Moné connected with the Three Amigos and then went up top and went for a Meteora, but Shida got her knees up. Shida then hit two Falcon Arrows in a row, and after one more she went for the pin, but Moné managed to still kick out. Shida went for a move but targeted the knee with a Dragon Screw and then hit the backstabber. Shida came back with a German Suplex and a knee strike for a cover, but Moné kicked out yet again.

Shia rocked Moné with a huge knee strike and then hit it two more times, but Moné was able to roll out of the ring to the floor before she could be counted out. Moné grabbed the Kendo Stick and struggled with Shida to grab it, but Shida won out. Shida then had the Kendo Stick in her hands and the referee kept telling her to drop it, otherwise she would be disqualified. Shida then hit the mat with the Kendo Stick and dropped it, and then went up top and went for a Meteora, but landed hard on her knee. Moné hit a chop block on the knee and hit the Moné Maker for the pin and the win, retaining her TBS Championship.

