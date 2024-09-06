Bret Hart Scheduled for WWE Raw Season Premiere

WWE Hall of Famer Bret "The Hitman" Hart is returning to WWE for the first time in several years. After parting ways with the company following the infamous "Montreal Screwjob" Hart would spend the next few years of his career in WCW. After mending fences with the WWE, namely Vince McMahon, he had a brief stint in the 2010s where he defeated McMahon at WrestleMania. After retiring completely in 2011 he has made a few on-screen appearances over the years. With WWE headed back to Hart Country next week in Calgary, Alberta, backstage correspondent Jackie Redmond revealed that Hart will be back on WWE Raw.

I hope you're enjoying what's left of this beautiful, beautiful summer," Redmond said in a video posted to X. "But I had to hop on because I can officially confirm through some very legitimate sources that this Monday, on the season premiere of Monday Night RAW, Canadian legend Bret "The Hitman" Hart himself will be at the Saddledome in Calgary."

It was announced that next week will be "WWE Week" on the USA Network, aligning with the WWE Raw season premiere and the return of SmackDown to USA for the first time since 2019. Raw will remain on the network until January of next year when it makes the big move to streaming with Netflix. Additionally, WWE NXT which also airs on USA will officially move to The CW in October.

While promoting the announcement on X, WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque teased fans with a simple statement. You definitely won't want to miss this," he wrote. It's unclear what Hart's role will be on the show, whether it'll be more like a hosting role which Trish Stratus does every time they're in Toronto, or if he will be involved in some sort of angle. Given CM Punk's outspokenness about Hart, it wouldn't be surprising to see Drew McIntyre get involved somehow, especially given how this week's Raw played out.

Bret remains an important figurehead in professional wrestling. Earlier this afternoon Netflix shared the official trailer for Mr. McMahon which features interviews from Jimmy Hart, Levesque, John Cena, Eric Bischoff, Hulk Hogan, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Bruce Prichard, The Rock and Hart. The Hitman has been vocal about his stance on McMahon following the Janel Grant allegations being made public, as he previously denounced the former WWE CEO.

