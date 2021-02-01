Carmella Face-Plant has WWE Royal Rumble Watchers Concerned

✖

Tonight's Women's Championship Match between Sasha Banks and Carmella was as action-packed as you would expect, but what we didn't expect was a dive out of the ring that had fans seriously concerned for Carmella. At one point Carmella dove towards Banks but didn't land as intended, as she landed face-first against the ground. It looked pretty brutal, though she got right back up and continued the match, so she seems to be okay. Many took to social to talk about the move, and we've included a few of the biggest reactions below.

For context, you can check out the move itself in the video below.

Smartguytrae said "Thought Carmella shattered her face with that dive 😱 #RoyalRumble"

I_love_ellies said, "The fact that Carmella just popped right up from that face plant without the slightest acknowledgement shows she's ready to be a champ!"

TheMags53 said "Gotta respect Carmella after face planting the floor like that. Holy shit. #RoyalRumble"

Runner_vii said "Woof Carmella just face planted HARD on the mat. I’m surprised she got up as quickly as she did #RoyalRumble"

Here's the full card for the Royal Rumble:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens (Last Man Standing)

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Asuka & Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler

Men's Royal Rumble: Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, Shinsuke Nakamura, Big E, John Morrison, Sheamus, Mustafa Ali, Edge, TBA

Women's Royal Rumble: Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Beliar, Bayley, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Peyton Royce, Alexa Bliss, Shayna Baszler, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Tamina, TBA

