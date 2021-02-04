Celebrity Boxing: Social Media Debates The Matchup Between Aaron Carter and Lamar Odom

So, 2021 is bringing us an Aaron Carter and Lamar Odom boxing match. The celebrity spectacle will be held on June 12th in Atlantic City. Celebrity Boxing CEO Damon Feldman gave TMZ the wild news about the three-round exhibition today. The 41-year-old former NBA-er is taking on the 31-year-old pop star. Now, Odom definitely has the reach advantage standing at nearly seven feet tall. (But, can we really count out the man who beat Shaq in one-on-one…allegedly?) Surprisingly, Carter actually has boxing experience, but will that translate against a former NBA Champion. (Yes, get those Nate Robinson jokes in now.) The Internet has been having a field day with this since the moment the news came down. Check out some of the tweets down below:

Great fight. Odom has a massive height and reach advantage but Carter has a face tattoo. A true 50/50 pick'em. https://t.co/kasKTKkBC2 — Jim Karas (@JimKarasBoxing) February 3, 2021

"It's gonna be a war, man. It's gonna be a knockout, there's no doubt," Feldman explained. "Well, after seeing him training, he was training down there with the same guy that trains Kevin Hart, and he was training good. ... His comeback is gonna be phenomenal, and same with Aaron Carter."

Who do you got? The pop star or the former pro athlete? Let us know in the comments! Check out the reactions down below: