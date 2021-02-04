Celebrity Boxing: Social Media Debates The Matchup Between Aaron Carter and Lamar Odom
So, 2021 is bringing us an Aaron Carter and Lamar Odom boxing match. The celebrity spectacle will be held on June 12th in Atlantic City. Celebrity Boxing CEO Damon Feldman gave TMZ the wild news about the three-round exhibition today. The 41-year-old former NBA-er is taking on the 31-year-old pop star. Now, Odom definitely has the reach advantage standing at nearly seven feet tall. (But, can we really count out the man who beat Shaq in one-on-one…allegedly?) Surprisingly, Carter actually has boxing experience, but will that translate against a former NBA Champion. (Yes, get those Nate Robinson jokes in now.) The Internet has been having a field day with this since the moment the news came down. Check out some of the tweets down below:
Great fight. Odom has a massive height and reach advantage but Carter has a face tattoo. A true 50/50 pick'em. https://t.co/kasKTKkBC2— Jim Karas (@JimKarasBoxing) February 3, 2021
"It's gonna be a war, man. It's gonna be a knockout, there's no doubt," Feldman explained. "Well, after seeing him training, he was training down there with the same guy that trains Kevin Hart, and he was training good. ... His comeback is gonna be phenomenal, and same with Aaron Carter."
Who do you got? The pop star or the former pro athlete? Let us know in the comments! Check out the reactions down below:
Lamar Odom fighting Aaron Carter 😭 the matrix is glitching in 2021 pic.twitter.com/PnLzW9ZEpE— Roc (@cayleb_knox) February 3, 2021
Idk if all this time at home has me losing my mind or what, but I legit be laughing out loud reading stuff on my phone. I literally just screamed when I read Lamar Odom’s boxing opponent is Aaron Carter 😂😂😂😂— Stephanie (@stephthesnob) February 3, 2021
Lamar Odom and Aaron Carter will fight in a celebrity boxing match.
I mean just a boxing match.— Warren Kluck (@warrenkluck) February 3, 2021
Lamar Odom came back after doing a lot. But I just know the black community not gon take him back if he lose to Aaron Carter in this boxing match— Sam Bam (@sambambabey) February 3, 2021
2021 is a different breed https://t.co/JKgTsGlSKV— Troydan (@Troydan) February 4, 2021
Saw this trending was like "what? Nooo.." and the "whyyyyyy?....." face 😫😫😫😫 #RIPAaronCarter https://t.co/6dtZaUPYiI— Don Fredo (@DonFredo_o) February 4, 2021
This is legit more interesting than either Paul match.. https://t.co/sdxIrfgWxC— Jerron Alexander (@AlexanderJerron) February 4, 2021
✨celebrity ✨ https://t.co/FI6KtX6Hsh— Ovaltine Jerkins (@poochivicious) February 4, 2021