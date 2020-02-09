Chris Jericho Teases EC3 Moving to AEW

Chris Jericho fired up the rumor mill this weekend when he posted a photo of himself with WWE star EC3 and tagged All Elite Wrestling in the caption. The former Impact World Heavyweight Champion has had a rough year since he jumped to the Raw roster. He hasn’t had any feuds, has mostly been shunted to 24/7 Championship segments and hasn’t wrestled a match on television since he got squashed by Rusev back in September. He hasn’t wrestled a match since Sept. 30 after going down with a concussion.

“Great chat with @therealec3 tonight in Orlando! Big things coming in the future for this talented brother,” Jericho wrote.

“Great advice! Great show!” Carter wrote in a response.

Back in mid-January a report popped up via the Wrestling Observer that Vince McMahon had “given up on trying to push Carter as a star.

“I think that Vince gave up on EC3 real fast and I don’t think they… You know they did a tryout with EC3 in April putting him together with Drake Maverick like they were in TNA and Vince hated that too so I don’t think this is a Paul [Heyman’s] call [to not book him.],” Dave Meltzer said at the time.

Back on Feb. 5 it was reported that WWE abandoned its attempt to file a trademark for “EC3,” leading to more speculation that Carter was on his way out the door. There’s no word yet on when his current contract with the company expires.

Two stars that have been trying to get out of their contracts are Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder of The Revival. The two reportedly turned down massive multi-year offers to stay in WWE, and both will be free men in a couple of months if they don’t re-sign. In a recent episode of his podcast, Booker T implored the two to sign and get paid.

“Maybe they’ve got something up their sleeve, but if I could give them any advice, ‘Take the money. Take what’s behind door number one.’ I’m speaking from personal experience only, If they came to me and said, ‘Hey Book, we’re going to give you a million dollars a year. You’re not going to win not titles. We’ll give you TV time, we’re going to give you a 15-year contract.’ I’m gonna shut the hell up,” Booker said.