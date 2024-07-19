Seth Rollins Reportedly Set To Play Key Role at WWE SummerSlam

WWE is headed into the largest event of the summer with SummerSlam where several high-profile matches have already been confirmed. Rhea Ripley will go up against Liv Morgan for the Women’s World Championship, a title that she never lost but instead had to vacate due to injury. Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will also be putting the title on the line against Solo Sikoa, the new leader of The Bloodline, but not for long if Roman Reigns has a say in it. If all things go according to plan it will also be the return match of CM Punk who will likely go head-to-head with Drew McIntyre. Their feud has been brewing since Punk’s debut last November and has consistently been one of the most talked about things in WWE.

Punk has been out injured since January’s Royal Rumble Premium Live Event but he’s been appearing regularly on television to keep his stories with McIntyre and Seth Rollins alive. While most of his time has been focused on the former, Rollins has slipped through the cracks. The former World Heavyweight Champion also suffered an injury but he chose to work through it at WrestleMania 40, thereby taking time off to get surgery and heal.

After making his surprise return and wrestling Damian Priest at Money in the Bank, it caused a lot of tension between himself and Punk who cost McIntyre the cash-in. Rollins made his intentions about beating Punk clear to him but reports have indicated the plan isn’t for a triple threat at WWE SummerSlam. On WWE Raw this week, Rollins and McIntyre were involved in a segment where McIntyre returned to potentially be un-suspended by Adam Pearce. That didn’t happen which sent him on a tirade as he attacked everyone, leaving Rollins to come out and chase him off.

Instead, a new report from WrestleVotes has emerged indicating Rollins will have a part in the match but it won’t be the way people hoped for. Instead, Rollins will reportedly be a special guest referee for the match between Punk and McIntyre. According to WrestleVotes, creative is moving with the intention of Punk being cleared by July 29th.

World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Gunther



Damian Priest (c) vs. Gunther Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Nia Jax

Bayley (c) vs. Nia Jax United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. LA Knight

Logan Paul (c) vs. LA Knight Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa

