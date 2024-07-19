CM Punk Spotted Training in the Ring Ahead of WWE SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam is just a few short weeks away and it’s clear that the company intends on it remaining the go-to event of the season. Several high-profile stars are set to appear, including Rhea Ripley who will challenge Liv Morgan for the Women’s World Championship — a title she feels that she never lost. One name that has been missing from the match card, however, is CM Punk who has been out injured since January’s Royal Rumble event. Punk has remained on television throughout his recovery to help further along his storylines, namely with Drew McIntyre, but officially he has yet to be cleared to compete.

When Punk underwent surgery the timetable would have put him around August for a WWE in-ring return, setting things up perfectly for SummerSlam. Of course that only happens if everything goes according to plan but WWE seem to be hopeful that it will as they get plans in place for his potential return match. Reports emerged this week from PWInsider that Punk was spotted at the Performance Center in Orlando training for his big comeback.

Cora Jade shared a TikTok with herself, Punk, and Roxanne Perez sitting on the edge of a ring after what appeared to be a training session. Punk was wearing his kneepads and wrestling boots in the video. In a new photo shared to social media TNA star Zachary Wentz shared a few snaps of himself with Punk at Ace Steel’s wrestling school alongside Perez, Steel, and his students. “Got to train with @CMPunk last night at @acesofsteel School #TheFoundationOfProWrestling,” Wentz wrote on X. “Teenage me would be really really pumped about this (current me is too).”

Got to train with @CMPunk last night at @acesofsteel School #TheFoundationOfProWrestling

Teenage me would be really really pumped about this.(current me is too) pic.twitter.com/N5TCll7V2e — Zachary Wentz (@ZacharyWentz) July 19, 2024

Punk has been in a feud with McIntyre that began when he returned at WWE Survivor Series. They’ve had many heated exchanges over the last few months and Punk has gotten himself involved in McIntyre’s title matches, preventing him from becoming a WWE champion again. This has only angered “The Scottish Warrior” who is currently “suspended” due to his actions at Money in the Bank, going after referees. Punk did get physical at that Premium Live Event, delivering blows to McIntyre, repeatedly hit him with a steel chair and choked him with a cord. The current SummerSlam card can be found below.

WWE SummerSlam 2024 Card

World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Gunther

Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Nia Jax

United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. LA Knight

Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa

Stay tuned to Comicbook for news and updates on WWE.