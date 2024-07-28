CM Punk Receptive To Starting a New Faction in WWE

CM Punk has turned over a new leaf in WWE as he gears up for his televised singles match return at SummerSlam next week. He’s spoken highly of the new regime, explaining that if it was the same way it is now a decade ago, he would have never left in the first place. Now the veteran in the locker room Punk has taken it upon himself to act as a mentor and a leader to many of the younger stars. In his initial WWE run he was the leader in a different way, of several popular factions, namely the Straight Edge Society and New Nexus. Now that he’s back with a whole new set of young talent that he’s taken under his wing in NXT, he wouldn’t be opposed to starting another one if the right idea was presented to him.

CM Punk Open To Starting Another Faction in WWE

“I’m not going to say no because you never say never. I don’t see it happening in the foreseeable future, but you never know what’s gonna happen,” Punk told Ringside Collectibles at San Diego Comic-Con. “That’s the cool thing about where we’re at as a company right now. Creatively speaking, this is the most fruitful, creative locker room that I think I’ve ever been in. Ideas aren’t ignored and shot down, and people are eager to share ideas. So somebody someday could have a brilliant idea that’s something that I have blinders on and can’t see, and I would be receptive to any of the ideas as long as they’re good” (h/t: Fightful).

Punk will undoubtedly have his hands full when he steps back inside the squared circle. Firstly he will finally get his hands on Drew McIntyre which is a hot button feud that has been brewing for months. Through threats and assaults — both verbal and non verbal — it has easily become one of the must-see matches on the SummerSlam card.

Former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will also have involvement, which is something else Punk has to consider. He and Rollins have a past that has been acknowledged on television several times in the lead-up to WrestleMania. Punk previously discussed his Mania plans that included Rollins, so they will almost certainly be running that back at one point or another.

