Deonna Purrazzo Would “Love” To See WWE Legends Beth Phoenix and The Bella Twins in AEW

The AEW women’s division is at one of the hottest points it has been since AEW’s inception in 2019. The introduction of Mercedes Moné forced a major change to be made as to how much time is allotted to women. While there’s still certainly more that can be done, things have been on a steady incline since her arrival. Aside from her match with AEW original Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., Toni Storm and Mariah May are putting on award-winning performances ahead of their title match at AEW All In later this month. One of the long-winded criticisms in AEW is how the women are booked outside of title feuds which was few and far between before a few months ago. Now there are several, including former friends Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander as well as Thunder Rosa and Deonna Purrazzo.

The changes haven’t gone unnoticed by wrestlers outside of AEW including WWE Hall of Famers Nikki and Brie Garcia (The Bella Twins) who have already nearly put pen to paper once. Over the last week another WWE Hall of Famer, Beth Phoenix, chose not to re-sign with WWE, likely because her husband Adam Copeland is in AEW and it would be a much easier transition for them. She had already been off WWE television for quite some time but if she heads to AEW, there’s certainly a spot for her to fill in the locker room. Purrazzo acknowledged this in a recent interview, explaining that she would “love” to see people like Nikki, Brie, and Phoenix bolstering the women of AEW.

“Yeah absolutely. You know, I feel like it’s always a fine line too of the give and take, right? You’re there to help, you’re there to motivate, you’re there to give your opinions but also there to make the younger talent better and bigger and better stars,” Purrazzo told Stephanie Chase of She Digressed. “So I feel like that is what’s important to me; what stories can we tell? How could we both come out of this looking really good?

I think Beth Phoenix would be incredible. I’ve never gotten to work with her and I would love that. Obviously I know Mickie [James] so to revisit that would be really cool. I think that to bolster that division a little bit, I know that The Bellas talked about maybe coming and that would be really awesome.”

Purrazzo is set to go head-to-head with rival Thunder Rosa on AEW Collision this week in a Texas Bull Rope match. It will be the second Bull Rope match in AEW history as the first was done by Dustin Rhodes and Nick Comorato in 2021. The fixture will be a first-time match for the women, but a deserving one as their feud is the hottest non-title feud in the women’s division currently. The Bull Rope match was popularized by Dusty Rhodes in the 1970s. It has been used many times over the decades, including in NWA and WWE, most recently by Cody Rhodes who brought it back for his feud against Shinsuke Nakamura earlier this year.

