Drake Maverick Addresses WWE Release in New Video

Tonight WWE shocked everyone when it made even more cuts to the roster of both Raw and SmackDown, and those cuts included names like John Morrison, Tegan Nox, Hit Row, and Drake Maverick. Maverick has been in this spot before, as he was released during a previous round of cuts but after an emotional video he posted he was brought into NXT where he’s been ever since. After the cuts were reported, Maverick released a video that started off just like his previous one, but as he started to talk it cut out and went to a different scene, where the tearful Maverick in a chair was approached by a different version of Maverick, and he told his other self that his dream is far from over and to get up, because he can’t be fired from professional wrestling. You can find what he said below and the video can be seen below as well.

“Look at ya. You can’t pull this one again. Get up. You’re gonna be fine. I mean, everything they ever gave you turned into a moment, right? If they wanted you to be a manager, you made it work. If they wanted you to run around 24/7, you made it work. They even tried to get rid of ya. You made that work too.

https://twitter.com/WWEMaverick/status/1461520342539816961?s=20

I don’t know what else to tell ya. You’re a success! You’ve always been a success, and you’re going to carry on being a success. You did everything you said you were going to do in life. You’re a success!

Look at me. Look at me. Hey. I know we’ve been here before, but we don’t belong here anymore. What was our dream? C’mon, what was our dream? It wasn’t to be a WWE superstar, was it? It was to be a professional wrestler. You can’t be fired from wrestling pal. Somebody’s going to book ya. Even an idiot like you. But what I’m asking you to do is get up, because if you don’t get up, this whole journey, this whole dream is gonna die. It’s gonna end. And we’ve got so much more that we need to accomplish here in this journey.

It’s going to keep going, but we ain’t gonna accomplish nothing if you don’t get up! C’mon, get up! What you just going to let this dream die? Get up! We’re gonna accomplish everything! GET UP! GET UP!”

We then see Drake wake up and look around as we see the ring light and camera, and he turns it off and walks out of the room. He washes his face and looks in the mirror, and then he takes off his WWE shirt. His phone starts vibrating and when he looks at it he smiles.