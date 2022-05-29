The Rock's Daughter Has a New WWE Wrestler Name

✖

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter, Simone Johnson, officially signed a contract with the WWE back in 2020 after spending months training at the WWE Performance Center. She has yet to make her debut for the company due to a number of surgery-requiring injuries, but this week she took to Twitter to reveal her new pro wrestler name, Ava Raine.

WWE has been making a habit recently of not letting wrestlers use any parts of their real name or their independent wrestling names once they start appearing on TV. That includes wrestlers who come from famous families, like how NXT Champion Bron Breakker doesn't use the Steiner last name despite Rick and Scott Steiner being his father and uncle.

"Dreams ain't just for dreamers," The Rock wrote back when Simone's signing was announced. "Congrats to my #1 born, Simone Johnson on officially signing her wrestling contract with @wwe @wwenxt and on her way to becoming the first ever 4th generation WWE athlete. Carry our family name proudly, but your road will always be yours to create, earn & own.So proud. Live your dream. Let's work."

"I know she has 'the bug' of the business. She caught the love of it from her father," Triple H said of Simone back in 2019. "If you were to ask The Rock, there's nothing like that electricity, that connection he has with people. It all stems from his time in WWE His love of that is evident. I think she sees that as well. It's in her blood. If it's something that she wants to pursue -- I know that he is big, like I am, on continuing education and doing everything the right way. I know he believes it's a wonderful business. I know he would be proud to have her be a part of (the business). Will you see more of her in the future? It would be hard not to see her in the future."

Stay tuned for more updates on Johnson's future with the WWE! NXT's next event, In Your House 2022, is scheduled for June 4 at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.