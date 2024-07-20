Former New Japan Pro Wrestling Champion Headed to WWE: Report

Ever since the fall out of WWE’s WrestleMania 40 when The Bloodline began to shift, kicking out members while others were added, fans have looked to members of the family that could potentially be added to the mix. One of those names is Hikuelo, a former New Japan Pro Wrestling champion who WWE has been interested in for quite some time. He is the biological nephew and adopted son of legendary professional wrestler Haku, the father of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. The Bloodline story appears to be ramping up again as it takes on a completely new life with Solo Sikoa as the leader. Jacob Fatu was recently added to the mix, so WWE is a family affair when it comes to the islands.

In early June Hikuleo competed in what was believed to be his final match in Japan, a title match for the IWGP World Tag Team/NJPW STRONG Openweight Championships. At the time, Hikuelo and ELP were the reigning NJPW STRONG Champions champions but dropped the titles to TMDK in the match which was a fatal-four way. Shortly afterward WWE filed a trademark for “Talla Tonga” which was widely speculated to be in relation to Hikuelo. Fightful Select is reporting that Hikuelo has signed with the company but his start date is currently unknown.

Next week, The Bloodline are set to go head-to-head with several tag teams for a shot at the WWE Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam in Cleveland, Ohio. Sikoa’s plans look a little bit different as he’s attacked Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes on more than one occasion. Last week, he and the rest of the group left Rhodes and Orton laid out ringside as they stood tall over the two men. This week was much of the same thing as they eliminated Rhodes’ other ally in Kevin Owens.

There are currently reports that explain Roman Reigns may be returning sooner than expected, so it would make sense for him to unite with Rhodes for their common enemy in Sikoa. The group’s leader has teased Reigns’ return on television as of recent, making it clear that whenever he comes back he’s going to have to answer to Sikoa and call him the new Tribal Chief. Reigns has been out of action since WrestleMania 40 when he lost the championship, taking time off to film a Hollywood project and spend time with his family.

