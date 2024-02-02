Former WWE Superstar Appears to Challenge Chris Sabin for the TNA X-Division Championship Revealed

On last week's episode of TNA, a vignette of former WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali aired teasing a future debut. Filmed in the same style as his other eye-catching promo videos, Ali makes it known he's ready to bring the "X-factor" to TNA, hinting at a possible X-Divison match.

This week, while Chris Sabin of the Motor City Machine Guns was talking about how the X-Division championship is the backbone of TNA, another video of Ali aired in the background. Ali addressed the viewers and Sabin "For many, change can be scary. Regardless of the circumstances, no matter how destructive or detriment. They prefer the comfort of the familiar over the discomfort of risking it all for something more. And I understand that -- I empathize. But I also understand that change is a necessary, only achieved when fear is faced head on. And for that? The fearful need leadership. They need someone to set an example, to show that change is possible and that by overcoming our fears, we can become stronger and attain not what we inherited by chance but that which we deserve."

TNA has made waves in recent weeks with the rebirth of TNA with multiple impactful signings, including former WWE Superstars Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler) and Ash By Elegance (Dana Brooke) as well as Xia Brookside and Dani Luna, two young, up and coming additions to the Knockouts division. When asked about what she'd like to see carried over from the IMPACT to the new era of TNA, three-time Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace stressed the backstage environment. "The backstage environment of IMPACT era was completely different than old school TNA," Grace told Comicbook.com. "It was more of a tight-knit unit, there were no real issues anybody ever had with each other. You could always go ask your creative, you could always go and ask the writers, producers. Everybody had a good relationship and I feel like that is one thing that TNA needs to keep going."

Though the whereabouts of where the match will take place is currently unknown, Ali recently posted a graphic that has all of his upcoming dates scheduled. As of now, Ali is set to appear in TNA on February 23/24 in New Orleans, March 8/9 in Windsor, and March 22/23 in Philadelphia. Ali is currently on a global wrestling campaign tour that has seen record-setting sell-outs in every promotion. He has matches scheduled for GCW, NJPW, Prestige, RevPro, PROGRESS, and more. Ali was one of many superstars let go in a huge round of talent cuts last September after the WWE-UFC merger to form sports powerhouse TKO Group Holdings.