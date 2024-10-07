Another Future WrestleMania Location Teased: Every City That's Linked to WWE's Biggest Spectacle

Cody Rhodes teased bringing WrestleMania to Atlanta after Bad Blood went off the air.

While WWE tends to enter every calendar year with about half of its premium live event schedule finalized, the global leader in sports-entertainment is far more meticulous when it comes to locking in locations for its biggest spectacle. Back in January 2021, WWE announced the next three WWE WrestleMania locations in advance (WWE WrestleMania 37 – Tampa Bay, WWE WrestleMania 38 – Dallas, WWE WrestleMania 39 – Los Angeles). Philadelphia locked down the 40th edition of the Showcase of the Immortals in July 2022, nearly two years before it would take place. Securing Las Vegas for WWE WrestleMania 41 was a bit of a late notice, as WWE pivoted away from the originally-intended location of Minneapolis.

Cody Rhodes Teases WrestleMania in Atlanta

(Photo: WWE)

While WWE does not have any editions of WWE WrestleMania beyond April 2025's locked in, it has sent out feelers to plenty of cities to host the event.

Speaking to the State Farm Arena crowd after WWE Bad Blood went off the air, WWE Champion Cody Rhodes teased bringing "something even bigger" to Atlanta down the line.

"You heard the statistics about how many people, you heard that we set a business record for WWE. We did that here," Rhodes said, alluding to WWE Bad Blood setting WWE's domestic gate record for an arena show. "We did that in Atlanta. I don't know anything, I'm not a manager or anything like that, but I would wager that after a night like tonight, somehow something even bigger than Bad Blood comes to Atlanta."

Cody Rhodes speaks to the live audience after #WWEBadBlood goes off the air and teases…. Wrestlemania in Atlanta?!? pic.twitter.com/9rvmYUyLlK — The Cash $hit Podcast (@thecashshit) October 6, 2024

Atlanta previously hosted WWE WrestleMania 27 in 2011 at the Georgia Dome. The show was hosted by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and featured The Miz retaining the WWE Championship over John Cena in the main event.

Every Teased Future WrestleMania Location

(Photo: WWE)

If this is indeed Rhodes teasing another WWE WrestleMania in Atlanta, the ATL will need to get in line.

It has already been confirmed that Indianapolis will host a future edition of WWE WrestleMania, as the Indiana Sports Corp locked in a lengthy deal with WWE to bring WWE Royal Rumble, WWE WrestleMania, and WWE SummerSlam to Lucas Oil Stadium in the coming years.

At WWE Money in the Bank 2023, John Cena appeared before the London crowd to lead a rallying cry to bring WWE WrestleMania to the United Kingdom. London mayor Sadiq Khan has especially pushed for this to come to fruition, holding meetings with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque and WWE President Nick Khan.

While Minneapolis lost out on the WWE WrestleMania 41 bid, it did secure a two-night WWE SummerSlam in 2026. There have been rumblings that WWE could revisit the Minneapolis x WWE WrestleMania location conversations down the line after WWE SummerSlam 2026 takes place.

Saudi Arabia has also been keen on hosting a future WWE WrestleMania. Chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority Turki Alalshikh teased that the kingdom is "talking in the future about WrestleMania and Royal Rumble" taking place there "around '26, '27."

As of this past May, WWE reportedly has been scouting New Orleans and Orlando as well for future editions of WrestleMania. This brings the total number of cities linked to WWE WrestleMania, including Atlanta, to seven.

WWE WrestleMania 41 is scheduled for Las Vegas's Allegiant Stadium, going down on Saturday, April 19th and Sunday, April 20th.