Heels Star Stephen Amell Screams In Pain In Intense New Workout Video

We've already seen Stephen Amell's scars and spilled blood from the set of his new wrestling drama series Heels. The former Arrow star has posted photos of him covered in blood and wearing the scars of his injuries front and center, but now he's revealed a video from his workout prep where he appears to have gotten tricked by his trainers. Known as a Blood Flow Restriction Workout, Amell's trainer wrapped up his quad muscle on his right leg and made him do a squad. The pain is real though and Amell can be heard saying "it's like the reverse of whatever they did to William Wallace" (the drawn and quartered Scottish leader) in-between his screams. Watch it below!

As fans may recall, despite being best known for playing the DC archer, Amell has jumped into the ring multiple times before, even injuring himself in the process. At a MegaCon panel Amell previously said: "Right before Episode 7x07, I wrestled Christopher Daniels and I fractured my hip. There was nothing to be done. It couldn't get any worse, it could just not heal as fast, and we had to do the most stunt-heavy episode of the show. I had to send a note going, 'I know I'm an idiot, don't treat me any differently, this is on me. Apologies.' I don't want to have to send that note again. So, until I'm done with the show, I'm staying out of the squared circle."

Hey Steve... give this a try. It’ll improve blood flow in your quad. Sure thing, James. pic.twitter.com/84mipoeMIF — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) February 18, 2021

Heels focuses on two brothers who run a wrestling promotion in Georgia, the Duffy Wrestling Association with the full synopsis reading:

"Written by Michael Waldron (Loki), with Mike O’Malley set as showrunner, Heels is about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals — one of them played by Amell — war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy, and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel (Amell). But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind."

Amell won't be the only one with wrestling experience appearing, as former WWE Champion CM Punk is scheduled to be in the cast.