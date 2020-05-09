Hulk Hogan Appears During WWE SmackDown To Hype WrestleMania 3 FS1 Broadcast

Hulk Hogan made an unannounced appearance during WWE SmackDown on Friday night. A vignette aired featuring Jimmy Hart alongside the Hulkster at Hogan's Beach Shop in Tampa, Florida. The purpose of the appearance was to promote FS1 airing WWE WrestleMania 3 from 1987 this Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. Hogan, dressed in his full wrestling get-up, promoted the "premiere" on FS1 and even tore off his shirt, signature style, at the end of the promo.

Hogan also made news earlier in the day on Friday by showing off some scars on his back that he has had due to numerous surgeries. It's no secret that Hogan has had a goal of having one more WWE match, and he's had the surgeries to get healthy and hopefully give him a chance to do so.

Check out Hogan's promo from SmackDown below.

Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat vs. 'Macho Man' Randy Savage@HulkHogan vs. Andre The Giant

...and the rest of @WrestleMania 3 This Tuesday on @FS1. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/77y5J4M1YI — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 9, 2020

Hogan's match with Andre The Giant at WrestleMania 3 is among the most famous matches of his career and in the history of professional wrestling. On that night, Hogan retained the WWE title over the Giant in front of a record crowd at the Pontiac Silverdome in suburban Detroit, Michigan. Earlier in the night, "Macho Man" Randy Savage and Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat also had a classic encounter for the Intercontinental Championship. While the Hogan vs. Andre match no doubt drew the huge crowd that night, it was Savage vs. Steamboat that stole the show.

Both matches will air in their entirety on Tuesday night on FS1, as well as the rest of the historic event, which remains one of the greatest WrestleMania events of all time.

