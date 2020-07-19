Impact Wrestling Fans Can't Believe How Good Ken Shamrock Looks at Slammiversary
Impact Wrestling is currently unleashing their latest Slammiversary pay-per-view event, and it's featured a stacked card of familiar faces! One wrestling fans certainly are surprised to see is Ken Shamrock, who has been a member of the Impact Wrestling roster for quite some time. At 56 years old, the veteran mixed martial arts fighter surprised fans with just how clean his current physique is. For many fans who have not kept up with Impact Wrestling for some time, this was definitely a surprise to see as Shamrock is as agile and tough as ever!
Ken Shamrock was in the match for Impact World Tag Team Championship against The North with partner Sami Calihan. After a rough back and forth between the two teams, unfortunately Shamrock's buff physique was not enough to help them win the titles at the end of the day as they took a major loss to The North.
Read on to see how fans are reacting to Ken Shamrock still keeping up a great look after all these years, and let us know all your thoughts in the comments!
Absolutely Jacked
prevnext
At 56, Ken Shamrock is still terrifying. Jacked...intensity...etc. #Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/1aJEqqEFYj— Andy (@WWELiteBrite) July 19, 2020
56 YEARS OLD
prevnext
Ken Shamrock is 56 Years Old and can wrestle better than Oldberg #slammiversary2020 #slammiversary pic.twitter.com/MOZwH0sBhQ— 𝙔𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙁𝙖𝙫𝙤𝙧𝙞𝙩𝙚 𝙆𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙨𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙘𝙝 ❼ (@Killswitch158) July 19, 2020
The Last OG!
prevnext
Who had $$$ on Ken Shamrock being the last TNA original left in @IMPACTWRESTLING ?? #Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/L0IhcSLmlt— 3 Dudes With Attitudes (@3dudesattitudes) July 19, 2020
A Dream Match!
prevnext
THIS MATCH IS JUST LIKE A DREAM MATCH AND DREAM IS COMING TRUE
MATCH #5: The North (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander) (c) vs. Ken Shamrock & Sami Callihan for the #IMPACT World Tag Team Championships.#Slammiversary #slammiversary2020 pic.twitter.com/tUV8OoOSC7— WRESTLING FACTOR 🤼♂️🤼 🤼 FEARLESS ORDER (@wres_factor) July 19, 2020
Shamrock is Keeping Up!
prevnext
Damn this is good, also Ken Shamrock is still in pretty good shape.#ImpactWrestling #IMPACTonAXSTV #Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/bkEhLikQIg— Iron Wolf (@Iron_Wolf_Net) July 19, 2020
Nostalgic
prevnext
Haven’t seen this guy wrestle in ages. #Slammiversary #slammiversary2020 #KenShamrock pic.twitter.com/jBtdDLcFSF— Anthony (@Elex163) July 19, 2020
Still Stacked!
prevnext
Ken Shamrock looking stacked💪#SlammiversaryJuly 19, 2020
Remember, it's 2020!
prev
I still can't believe I'm watching a Ken Shamrock match in 2020!!#Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/jBpcym5nDg— Joe Slater (@JoeSlaterIWA) July 19, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.