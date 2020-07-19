Impact Wrestling Fans Can't Believe How Good Ken Shamrock Looks at Slammiversary

Impact Wrestling is currently unleashing their latest Slammiversary pay-per-view event, and it's featured a stacked card of familiar faces! One wrestling fans certainly are surprised to see is Ken Shamrock, who has been a member of the Impact Wrestling roster for quite some time. At 56 years old, the veteran mixed martial arts fighter surprised fans with just how clean his current physique is. For many fans who have not kept up with Impact Wrestling for some time, this was definitely a surprise to see as Shamrock is as agile and tough as ever!

Ken Shamrock was in the match for Impact World Tag Team Championship against The North with partner Sami Calihan. After a rough back and forth between the two teams, unfortunately Shamrock's buff physique was not enough to help them win the titles at the end of the day as they took a major loss to The North.

Read on to see how fans are reacting to Ken Shamrock still keeping up a great look after all these years, and let us know all your thoughts in the comments!