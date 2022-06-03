Matt Hardy Explains Jeff Hardy’s Health Status Following AEW’s Double or Nothing

Jeff Hardy’s health was a subject of concern for AEW fans this week. The iconic tag team wrestler appeared to be out of sorts during Sunday’s match between The Hardys and The Young Bucks at Double or Nothing, then was pulled from a scheduled 10-man tag team match on AEW Dynamite due to an unknown injury. Matt shed some light on the situation during this week’s episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, which drops on Friday.

“Yeah, I was happy with the match, especially considering very early on in the match Jeff was almost knocked out. So he got hurt pretty bad. That’s why he’s being pulled from the match in Los Angeles, obviously. So he was kind of running on fumes going through the match. He still held up his end of the bargain pretty good in the big scheme of things,” Matt explained (h/t Fightful).

Matt went on to explain that Jeff can’t remember what happened in the match, which saw the two veterans defeat The Bucks. The elder Hardy was then on the losing end of the 10-man tag match as Matt Jackson pinned Jungle Boy on Dynamite.

“He doesn’t remember the match at all after that happened, so thank God The Young Bucks are The Young Bucks and I’m me and we were — he was literally just a vessel being given directions throughout the match to kind of do what he was supposed to do. So considering he really got knocked loopy terribly at some point earlier in the match, he still did pretty good to go through and do everything he did. It’s so funny that he’s just still such a great athlete and so good at what he does. If you’re looking at the Swanton he does on the stairs, he still does it perfectly and he didn’t realize he was supposed to do it until he was told he was supposed to do it,” Matt said.

AEW returns to pay-per-view on June 26 with the Forbidden Door event at the United Center in Chicago. The AEW/New Japan crossover already has its first match confirmed in AEW World Champion CM Punk taking on “The Ace” Hiroshi Tanahashi.