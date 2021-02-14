Johnny Gargano Shows Off X-Men Inspired Gear for NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day

✖

Johnny Gargano has shown off his X-Men inspired gear for NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day! Gargano has always shown his love for comic books and other pop culture juggernauts, and fans have loved how he literally wears that love on his sleeve. Many of his in-ring looks have been shown to have superhero inspired origins in the past, and he often goes all out for the big pay-per-view events. It's been made clear through a preview Gargano had shared with fans on his Twitter that he's bringing that same fire to his big North American Championship defence at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day.

As he preps to defend his North American Championship title against challenger Kushida during NXT TakeOver: Venegance Day, Gargano shard a look at his X-Men inspired gear that seems to take cues from the Grant Morrison era uniforms for the group. With striking black and yellows together with his logo for The Way group, it seems Gargano is ready for action!

Gargano's current heel persona has been a big hit with fans, and Gargano opened up about the path he took to get the identity of this new persona down in an interview with ComicBook.com's Matthew Aguilar last year, "I think it took a little bit to catch our footing and kind of figure out what we wanted this to be, but honestly, the more we included our real-life dynamic into the characters...a lot of people see me and they see that I'm the prototypical underdog babyface, but what you see on screen right now is probably the most real-life Johnny Gargano that's ever been on screen."

NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day kicks off on the WWE Network at 7:00PM on the WWE Network. The full card breaks down as such:

NXT Championship: Finn Balor vs. Pete Dunne

NXT Women's Championship: Io Shirai vs. Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Martinez

NXT North American Championship: Johnny Gargano vs. Kushida

Men's Dusty Cup Finals: MSK vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans

Women's Dusty Cup Final: Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart vs. Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Gonzalez

But what do you think? What do you think of Johnny Gargano's gear for NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day? What are some of your favorite looks he's sported in the past? Excited to see how his match with Kushida turns out? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!