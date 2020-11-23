WWE Survivor Series: Fans are Loving Keith Lee's New Music

Keith Lee debuted new entrance music for the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, and fans are loving it! One of the biggest gripes fans had with Lee debuting as part of the Monday Night Raw roster was that his famous NXT theme had been changed to generic filler music. Lee had suggested to fans that they were working on a replacement, but it's been a couple of months since any word was given on the progress for this new theme. But upon his entrance to the pay-per-view as a member of Team Raw, fans got to hear this new theme for the first time.

Much like his theme during his NXT, Lee's new theme features the WWE superstar rapping his own lyrics while he talks about having the WWE universe bask in his glory. It's a notable shift from his previous entrance for sure, and as fans have noted it's a marked improvement over the filler music Lee had before.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Keith Lee's new entrance music below, and let us know your thoughts about it in the comments!