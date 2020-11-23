WWE Survivor Series: Fans are Loving Keith Lee's New Music
Keith Lee debuted new entrance music for the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, and fans are loving it! One of the biggest gripes fans had with Lee debuting as part of the Monday Night Raw roster was that his famous NXT theme had been changed to generic filler music. Lee had suggested to fans that they were working on a replacement, but it's been a couple of months since any word was given on the progress for this new theme. But upon his entrance to the pay-per-view as a member of Team Raw, fans got to hear this new theme for the first time.
Much like his theme during his NXT, Lee's new theme features the WWE superstar rapping his own lyrics while he talks about having the WWE universe bask in his glory. It's a notable shift from his previous entrance for sure, and as fans have noted it's a marked improvement over the filler music Lee had before.
Keith Lee new theme, NOW WE'RE TALKING #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/79UBruXRsu— D̵̻̐̈́͂Ȑ̵̛̿̔̀͂À̸̛̀͊D̴͆̄A (@2Sweet4Lyfe) November 23, 2020
Read on to see what fans are saying about Keith Lee's new entrance music below, and let us know your thoughts about it in the comments!
FINALLY
IT FINALLY HAPPENED!!! KEITH LEE HAS A BADASS NEW SONG!!!!— Kenny Majid - A Kenny For Your Thoughts Podcast (@akfytwrestling) November 23, 2020
Big W
Keith Lee got a new theme Song & its actually good W
Bask in his Glory is much better tho#SurvivorSeries— D🦃tty (@YoooDots) November 23, 2020
A Real Jam
me hearing keith lee new theme song #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/WclWk2gm76— NumberoftheBeast (@Murderdarkness6) November 23, 2020
It Really Happened!
Keith. Lee. Got. New. Music!!!! #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/5zmvOgVPtG— Pro Wrestling Predictor on YT Banned (@predictor_pro) November 23, 2020
Let's Go!
NEW KEITH LEE THEME LFG #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/YJZVf99vGf— Critic (@_Critic___) November 23, 2020
Total Fire
Keith Lee got new entrance music and it hits🔥🔥 #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/rhPTLq8EUB— 💸👑✨💯Rasheed💯✨👑💸 (@RDB_KING1) November 23, 2020
It's Got Lyrics Again!
KEITH LEE HAS THEME LYRICS AGAIN!!!!!! #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/heDV9ckSk4— Sean Slate (@slate_s42) November 23, 2020
Better Than the Other One!
Keith Lee got a new theme song.
It's much better than his old shitty one, but still doesnt come close to Bask in his Glory.
It is what it is.#SurvivorSeries— IBeast (@x_Beast17_x) November 23, 2020
Definitely Better Than That Generic Stuff Befoire!
They've let Keith Lee sing his own theme again! Not as good as the NXT one, but miles better than the generic crap he's had since moving to Raw #SurvivorSeries— Aaron Walker (@Gallagherlad95) November 23, 2020
How Does it Compare to the OG Theme?
Nothing will EVER top this theme song for Keith lee #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/EmTdOjNvCS— 👑Adam Goldberg👑 (@adamgoldberg28) November 23, 2020