Matt Hardy, WWE Offer Updates After Randy Orton’s Attack on WWE Raw

Matt Hardy was on the receiving end of yet another brutal beating from Randy Orton on this week’s Monday Night Raw, and the attack once again left fans wondering if this was WWE‘s way of writing him off television. Hardy has made it no secret that his WWE contract is weeks away from expiring, and fans are already anticipating he’ll go somewhere else (AEW) and continue his in-ring career. On Tuesday WWE.com published a (kayfabe) update on Hardy, saying that he had been discharged from the hospital after Orton hit him with two Con-Chair-To’s while using the steel steps outside the ring.

Hardy has posted multiple times on Twitter since the attack, once again indication that this was his write-off.

Sitting in my #ChairOfWheels at the hospital & just realized I’ve seen this exact moment before in a PREMONITION. One ESSENCE must PERISH for a new ESSENCE to be RESURRECTED. WATCH #FreeTheDELETE—> https://t.co/RakxD3woe1 https://t.co/E0oAcnqwWq pic.twitter.com/TUEwauPrx7 — The UNKILLABLE Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 18, 2020

Against Every Warning, with serious head/neck injuries, I showed up on #RAW to face & fight RKO. I was brutally beaten & suffered multiple injuries. But I’m alive. I’m not sure what’s next. If this was my @WWE goodbye, I didn’t get what I deserved-But maybe I got what I needed. pic.twitter.com/Bzh1Ot4fcU — The UNKILLABLE Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 19, 2020

“The intense work begins NOW,” he later added.

Hardy has been slowly working on a character change on his YouTube series “Free The Delete.” He’s made it clear in other videos that the main series is meant to reflect ongoing events.

“To everyone out there that is watching ‘Free The Delete,’ which is continuing on with that cinematic feel, I hope you’ve been enjoying them. I’ve been doing them in a very specific way where… I think in the professional wrestling business now if you’re or a performer or especially if you’re a promoter and you’re putting together events, we serve two masters,” Hardy explained in a recent video. “I think there’s the diehard fan that knows the deal and knows what’s going on. And I think that fanbase is growing exponentially and is getting larger every single day. That’s one audience that we definitely have to take care of cater to them. And the other audience is the casual fans. And there are casual fans out there that just love the casual concept of wrestling and this larger than life story, a good guy versus a bad guy. And they want to see a story happen that culminates in a match and there’s train wrecks along the way.

“There’s two masters we’re serving, and the point that I was saying was in ‘Free The Delete’ I’m trying to cater to both of those. That’s kind of how I try to perform in this day in age. … So if you see something in ‘Free The Delete’ that stands out and you think, ‘Maybe this means something?’ It means something.”