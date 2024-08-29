Mr. McMahon: Netflix Announces New Vince McMahon Docuseries, Sets September Premiere

WWE has largely distanced itself from Vince McMahon. The former chairman of the company slowly spiraled out of corporate control in his final two years in the spotlight, as an initial sexual misconduct investigation turned a retirement into a return and eventually a resignation. McMahon is currently under investigation for sexual abuse and sex trafficking. His resignation in January came just days after WWE announced its landmark deal with Netflix, one that will bring flagship broadcast WWE Monday Night Raw to the streaming service in January 2025. While reporters have questioned the likes of WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, and John Cena about McMahon at press conferences, all WWE talent and personalities have dismissed the subject, focusing on the company’s future rather than its past.

Netflix Announces “Mr. McMahon” Docuseries

Netflix appears to be tackling the Vince McMahon variable head on.

As announced on social media, Netflix will premiere Mr. McMahon, a six-part docuseries chronicling “the rise and fall of the WWE’s controversial founder,” on September 25th. Mr. McMahon comes from executive producers Chris Smith (Tiger King) and Bill Simmons (CEO, The Ringer). The docuseries will feature interviews with McMahon himself prior to his resignation as well as sit-downs with his family, notable names from wrestling history, and the journalists who unravelled the allegations that led to McMahon’s departure.

“Vince hasn’t really spoken publicly about all the allegation and the NDAs that he signed, and all that stuff, we haven’t heard him talk about it,” Simmons said back in January 2023. “I’m working on this massive docuseries right now about him, which is, obviously that keeps evolving.”

Mr. McMahon has been in development for over two years, as Netflix initially pushed forward with the concept back in Summer 2022. The journey to it actually premiering has been full of obstacles and cancellation woes, especially after Netflix acquired the broadcast rights to WWE Monday Night Raw. Back in February, Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria dismissed a question about how the streamer feels about the recent allegations against McMahon.

“Well, Vince McMahon, he’s gone,” Bajaria said. “He’s not there. He’s gone.”

Mr. McMahon premieres on Netflix on September 25th. WWE Monday Night Raw will air its first broadcast on the streaming service in January 2025 and is expected to kick off John Cena’s farewell tour.