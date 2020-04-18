Kassius Ohno, Five Others From NXT Receive WWE Releases

The United States has hit a recession during the coronavirus pandemic, and that recession has hit WWE hard. This week has revealed dozens of cuts and furloughs within the company. The cuts involve performers, other on-air talent, coaches, and many behind the scenes workers who will never publicly be named. While the releases to the WWE main roster were made public on Wednesday, releases at WWE NXT have been more under the radar with the names trickling out. For example, on Friday we learned that Taynara Conti had been one of the names to receive a release.

Unfortunately, there are some new NXT names who have been released that we can now reveal. Most of these names (revealed by PWInsider) have not been part of WWE television or live events as of yet and were still within the WWE developmental system, so readers may not be as familiar with their names. However, there’s one big name who also received his release.

Recent NXT cuts include Mohamed Fahim, Marcos Gomes, Faisal Kurdi, Edgar Lopez, and Hussain Aldagal. Fahmin was originally signed in January 2019. Gomes was signed by WWE in May 2019, Kurdi in June 2019, Aldagal in June 2019, and Lopez in September 2019.

Additionally, Kassius Ohno was revealed to have been cut by WWE on Friday. His name was reported by both the Wrestling Observer and PWInsider. Ohno (Chris Hero) had spent most of his time with WWE working for NXT and recently in NXT UK. His name has already been moved to the WWE Alumni section of WWE.com

Ohno (Hero) was long one of the most popular competitors on the independent circuit and will certainly have no problem finding work once wrestling companies start-up live events again following the pandemic. He’s also a name that one could see heading to All Elite Wrestling if given the opportunity.

