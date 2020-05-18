Nikki Bella Says WWE Had Certain Stories Removed From Her Book "Incomparable"

✖

The Bella Twins recently released their new memoir, Incomparable, in which Nikki Bella addressed a variety of topics regarding her final years with the WWE and the rocky end to her relationship with John Cena. Bella openly criticized WWE for how they handled her neck injury (which wound up requiring surgery and kept her out of action for roughly 10 months, and broke down the reasons why she and Cena split just one month before the pair were supposed to get married. However there were apparently stories from the book that were edited out thanks to editorial rights both Cena and the WWE had over the Bellas, as Nikki explained on this week's Sunday Night's Main Event.

"It definitely... writing it, the [editorial rights] did cross my mind, it did," Bellas said (h/t WrestlingNews.co for transcript) "And there was never anything bad I wanted to say about John. John and I had a beautiful relationship. Did we have struggles? Yes. Will anyone ever know about them? No. [inaudible] Overall we did have such a beautiful relationship."

"I just wish I was able to talk more about why I ended up where I ended up," she continued. "I still feel like people always will wonder that, and I think it's just because we put our relationship out there on reality TV for five or six years. So, I wanted to tell that story, but... yeah."

In the book Bella explained that she repeatedly told WWE officials about her neck injury during her record-long WWE Divas Championship run, and eventually questioned if the issue wasn't being taken seriously because she was a woman.

"I asked for an MRI, but they told me that it wouldn't show anything," Bella wrote. "They had no answer when I explained that my legs were going numb and giving out on me in matches, that I could only lie down in bed for a few hours at a time. Finally I had an MRI. I was in Austin, Texas, and I was backstage. A doctor came up to me to say: 'Just so you know, we're not going to find anything.' I would have given anything for that to be true."

"I was really frustrated because I felt like if I were a male Superstar, I'd be getting radically different treatment instead of being instructed to just sit at home and pray," she added.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.