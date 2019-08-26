WWE’s Peyton Royce and AEW’s Shawn Spears Married This Weekend

WWE’s Peyton Royce (real name Cassie McIntosh) and AEW’s Shawn Spears (Ronnie Arneill) tied the knot this weekend according to a news post from WWE.com.

“WWE offers its congratulations to Royce and Arneill on their wedding,” the post read. “Cheers to a marriage that is nothing short of…IIconic.”

Royce posted a photo of herself with Spears on Sunday with the comment “Every Superwoman needs her Superman.” Spears responded with “I got ya.”

View this post on Instagram Every Superwoman needs her Superman ❤️ @theshawnspears A post shared by Cassie Lee (@peytonroycewwe) on Aug 24, 2019 at 10:33pm PDT

It seems like the love bug has been going around the world of professional wrestling lately. Drake Maverick and Renee Michelle got hitched back in June (which also resulted in some 24/7 Championship shenanigans with R-Truth). Finn Balor and Fox Sports host Veronica Rodriguez hinted at getting married in a private ceremony over the weekend and Becky Lynch broke the news via social media last week that she and Seth Rollins were officially engaged.

Spears, formerly known as Tye Dillinger from his WWE days, was granted his release from the company back in February. He explained in an interview with Chris Van Vliet that he saw WWE’s decision to release him as a sign of respect for the years he had spent there.

“I asked for my release on my birthday, February 19th,” Spears said. “I was verbally granted it on the Friday which was the 22nd or something but I needed the paperwork officially and I didn’t get that until the following week. Had they waited an extra 24 hours I would not have been able to do Double or Nothing so I think WWE was being gracious. They knew what was going on. I think they allowed me to be out at that time to do whatever I wanted to do including Double or Nothing. I could be completely wrong and it might have slipped their minds, I don’t know but I like to think that I had earned that mutual respect.”

He also spoke about how supportive Royce was with Spears signing with All Elite Wrestling.

“My mentality in terms of bringing my work home with me wasn’t getting any better and eventually she said to me, ‘Look, I need you happy and I don’t care how that is, I don’t care where that is. I just know that going forward for the rest of our lives, for our future children and for our household now I need you happy. So whatever it is that you need to do to make yourself happy, I am with you 100%. Wherever you go I am with you 100%.’ She has my back,” Spears said. “And when you find someone like that, put a ring on it. Lock it down. She has been my upmost number one supporter and my number one fan and my best friend through all of this.”

Spears is booked to face Cody Rhodes at the AEW pay-per-view All Out on Saturday.

Photo: Instagram/@peytonroycewwe