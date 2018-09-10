Jonathan Coachman Reacts to Being Replaced By Renee Young

Monday morning, WWE announced Renee Young will replace Jonathan Coachman on Raw’s broadcast team. All of the wrestling universe is excited for Young, and that includes The Coach.

Soon after the news broke, Coachman, who recently returned to WWE this year after a stint with ESPN, sent his congratulations to Raw’s newest commentator.

“A sincere congratulations to @ReneeYoungWWE for a much deserved move to the table on Raw. To be part of a team means understanding your strengths and using them to help the team grow. I have always embraced with positivity any role asked of me. That will not change,” he wrote.

Michael Cole, who’s led the Raw team since 2008 also gave digital claps for the addition of Young.

“Work hard and you will be rewarded. Simple but true. Tonight will be a top 5 highlight in my 22 year career. Congrats @ReneeYoungWWE,” wrote Cole.

Young made two guest spots this summer on Raw’s announce desk to the delight of the wrestling world. While change is typically received well in WWE, Young is one of the brightest young employees in the company and her promotion to Raw’s broadcast team will not only elevate the flagship show but WWE as a whole.

