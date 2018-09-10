Jonathan Coachman Reacts to Being Replaced By Renee Young

Monday morning, WWE announced Renee Young will replace Jonathan Coachman on Raw’s broadcast team. All of the wrestling universe is excited for Young, and that includes The Coach.
Soon after the news broke, Coachman, who recently returned to WWE this year after a stint with ESPN, sent his congratulations to Raw’s newest commentator.
“A sincere congratulations to @ReneeYoungWWE for a much deserved move to the table on Raw. To be part of a team means understanding your strengths and using them to help the team grow. I have always embraced with positivity any role asked of me. That will not change,” he wrote.
Michael Cole, who’s led the Raw team since 2008 also gave digital claps for the addition of Young.
“Work hard and you will be rewarded. Simple but true. Tonight will be a top 5 highlight in my 22 year career. Congrats @ReneeYoungWWE,” wrote Cole.
Young made two guest spots this summer on Raw’s announce desk to the delight of the wrestling world. While change is typically received well in WWE, Young is one of the brightest young employees in the company and her promotion to Raw’s broadcast team will not only elevate the flagship show but WWE as a whole.
Here’s WWE’s official announcement:
STAMFORD, Conn., September 10, 2018 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced two changes to its broadcasting team, naming Renee Young as the first woman to join the Monday Night Raw broadcast booth full time and Jonathan Coachman as the new host of WWE’s pay-per-view kickoff shows.
Starting tonight, Renee Young will join Michael Cole and Corey Graves each week on Raw. Young started with WWE in 2012 and has served as a backstage interviewer and commentator on Raw, SmackDown Live and NXT. She is currently part of the Mae Young Classic commentary team on WWE Network. Prior to WWE, Young worked at The Score Television Network in Canada, building her reputation by co-hosting WWE Aftermathand interviewing high-caliber talent such as The Rolling Stones on other programming.
A veteran broadcaster with more than 20 years of experience hosting shows for WWE, ESPN, MSG Network and the Golf Channel, Coachman will bring his unique style to millions of viewers around the world on WWE Network, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and WWE.com, as the host of WWE’s pay-per-view kickoff shows. Coachman will begin his new role this Sunday, September 16 alongside WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, David Otunga, Sam Roberts and Peter Rosenberg prior to WWE’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event.